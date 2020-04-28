Required disinfection process should follow to use building if COVID-19 patient found: Health Ministry

New Delhi: Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (April 28) clarified that the required disinfection process should be followed to use any building or facility where any coronavirus COVID-19 patient or health workers infected with the deadly virus is found.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health told the media, "If a COVID-19 patient is found in a non-COVID hospital or a health professional is infected there, then that facility can be used after proper disinfection. The same process will be applicable to all other locations where a COVID patient is found. The building or the locality will have to be disinfected using the proper procedure and then it can be used."

When asked if a building be used even after a COVID-19 patient has been there, he referred to his earlier discussion in this regard, and said that only requirement is that the particular building or facility should be properly disinfected if it has to be used.

He further said that the same process would be applicable at all the locations if any COVID patient is found.

Notably, the Health Ministry has issued guidelines for home isolation of people who either have very mild COVID-19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase. "Such patients with requisite self-isolation facility at their residence will now have the option for home isolation," it said

The ministry also clarified today that plasma therapy is being experimented, but there is no evidence that this can be used as a treatment.

Lav Aggarwal said, "plasma therapy is not a proven therapy. It's still in the experimental stage, right now ICMR is doing it as an experiment to identify and make additional understanding of this therapy," adding "Till it is approved no one should use it, it will be harmful to patient and illegal."