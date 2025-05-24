Rescue Ops On As Liberian Container Ship Tilts Sharply Off Kochi, 9 Crew Rescued

A large-scale rescue operation is underway after the Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 developed a severe 26-degree tilt approximately 38 nautical miles southwest (Nm SW) of Kochi on Saturday, prompting emergency response from Indian maritime authorities.

Nine of the 24 crew members have already evacuated, while the Indian Coast Guard is working to save the remaining 15.

The 184-metre-long ship had departed from Vizhinjam Port on May 23 and was expected to reach Kochi on May 24.

Around 1.25 pm on Saturday, the vessel's operator, MSC Ship Management, informed Indian authorities about the incident and sought immediate assistance.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) swiftly initiated rescue efforts, deploying ships and aircraft in the vicinity to provide aerial support.

Out of the 24 crew members on board, nine have already abandoned the vessel and are currently safe in liferafts. Rescue operations are ongoing to evacuate the remaining 15 crew.

To support the evacuation process, ICG aircraft have dropped additional liferafts near the distressed container ship.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), in coordination with the Coast Guard, has directed the vessel's managers to arrange for urgent salvage services to stabilise the situation.