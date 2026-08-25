The debate over reservation has once again moved to the centre of India’s political discourse, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accusing the Modi government of attempting to end reservation through the “backdoor” by keeping government posts vacant and increasing contractual employment.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the reservation debate, examining Congress’ allegations, government employment data, the distribution of OBC reservation benefits, the political significance of the issue and the renewed controversy over the caste census.
The central question, Sinha said, is whether reservation can actually be abolished in India. At present, the answer is no. Reservation has become deeply embedded in India’s social and political framework, making its complete abolition extremely difficult. Despite this, Kharge has alleged that the government is gradually weakening the system without making any constitutional amendment.
Congress had made similar allegations ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, claiming that a return of the Modi government could lead to changes in the Constitution and the reservation system. The party is now arguing that the Centre’s employment policy is being used to reduce the availability of reserved government jobs.
Kharge cited government figures to support his claim. According to the figures highlighted by him, the number of vacant posts in the central government increased from 4.21 lakh in 2015 to 8.24 lakh in 2024. He also pointed to vacancies in the Railways, Defence and Home Ministry, while alleging that permanent employment in PSUs has declined and contractual employment has increased.
The analysis also noted that a significant number of government posts are indeed vacant. In 2014, 11 per cent of sanctioned government posts were vacant, a figure that has now risen to 21 per cent. Across more than 80 ministries and departments of the central government, over 39 lakh posts are sanctioned, while around 31 lakh are currently occupied.
Vacancies are also reported in key government offices, including 287 posts in the President’s Secretariat and 126 in the Prime Minister’s Office. At the same time, outsourcing and contractual employment have expanded across public sector undertakings and government departments, with 49 per cent of employees reportedly working on contracts.
However, the analysis raised a key question: does the existence of vacant government posts, by itself, establish a conspiracy to end reservation?
The same argument becomes more complicated when the record of the previous UPA government is examined. According to the figures cited in the analysis, 11 per cent of government posts were vacant when the UPA government was in office. In 2014, when the UPA government left office, 57 per cent of Scheduled Caste posts, 63 per cent of Scheduled Tribe posts and 60 per cent of OBC posts in central universities were vacant.
The issue, therefore, is not simply whether posts are vacant, but why they remain vacant and whether vacancies are being deliberately used to undermine reservation.
The BJP, meanwhile, has rejected the political interpretation of the vacancies and argued that employment has expanded despite fewer opportunities in government jobs. According to Labour Ministry figures cited in the analysis, employment increased from around 47.5 crore people in 2017-18 to more than 64 crore in 2023-24. Around 17 crore new jobs were added in the private sector, making private employment an increasingly important source of jobs for young people.
Government employment, however, continues to carry particular importance because it is viewed as secure and respectable, while reserved government posts represent an important opportunity for communities covered by reservation.
The analysis also examined the original purpose of reservation. Former Supreme Court judge Justice P.B. Sawant had said in 1992 that reservation was not merely about providing a share in jobs, but about ensuring the participation of all sections of society in governance and administration.
At the same time, the distribution of OBC reservation benefits has emerged as another major concern. The central government’s OBC list contains more than 2,600 castes. The Rohini Commission report stated that 97 per cent of OBC reservation benefits were cornered by people from six influential castes — Yadav, Kurmi, Jat, Saini, Thevar and Vokkaliga. It also found that 983 castes, or 37 per cent of the castes included among OBCs, had received no benefit from reservation. The government employment share of 994 OBC sub-castes was slightly above 2.5 per cent.
This raises a separate question about whether the benefits of reservation are reaching all communities that were intended to receive them. The argument is not for reducing existing reservations, but for ensuring that the benefits reach those sections that have remained outside their effective reach.
The political dimension of the reservation debate has become particularly visible ahead of the 2027 elections, including in Uttar Pradesh. The analysis argued that the issue gained electoral significance during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the INDIA bloc campaigned around the “Save Constitution, Save Reservation” narrative.
There are 131 Lok Sabha seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Congress won 10 of these seats in 2019, while its tally rose to 32 in 2024. Its vote share on Scheduled Caste-reserved seats also increased from nearly 17 per cent in 2019 to around 21 per cent in 2024.
In Uttar Pradesh, which has 17 Lok Sabha seats reserved for Scheduled Castes, the BJP-led alliance won eight, while the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance won nine.
The analysis argued that political parties may therefore see reservation as an important electoral issue ahead of the 2027 elections. At the same time, it questioned why the concerns of children from the general category receive comparatively less political attention.
The argument was not that the benefits available to SC, ST or OBC communities should be reduced. Rather, the analysis stressed that children from ordinary general-category families should also not be treated as politically irrelevant.
The wider employment crisis, it argued, deserves greater attention. A NITI Aayog report titled “Reimagining Skills for Viksit Bharat@2047” states that around 8.7 crore people aged between 15 and 29 are neither studying, working nor undergoing training.
The report also states that only around 82 or 83 out of every 1,000 college graduates find employment corresponding to their degree. Around 80 out of every 100 college students face a lack of practical training, while expensive training remains a major barrier to skill development.
The situation is particularly difficult for women. According to the figures cited in the analysis, only three out of every 100 working women have secure and permanent employment, while 71 are engaged in entirely temporary jobs without fixed working hours or future security.
Against this backdrop, the analysis questioned whether political attention should be focused more heavily on employment, skills and job security rather than being dominated by reservation and caste-based politics.
The debate has now extended to the caste census. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have jointly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising questions over the current method of collecting caste data and demanding that the existing questionnaire be withdrawn.
The Congress has objected to the requirement for people to enter the name of their caste directly in the census form. It argues that different names for the same caste across regions could fragment the data and make it difficult to establish an accurate picture.
Rahul Gandhi and Kharge have also alleged that the term “Backward Class” is missing from the questionnaire, which they say could make it difficult to accurately determine the OBC population. They have demanded a drop-down list for OBC castes similar to the option available for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
Congress has cited the examples of Bihar and Telangana, where different castes were counted separately, and has demanded a similar mechanism from the Centre.
The BJP has dismissed the Congress’ objections as political. The controversy comes at a time when OBC voters have become increasingly important in electoral politics, particularly in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where the OBC population is estimated to be more than 50 per cent.
The analysis concluded by highlighting the broader danger of caste-driven politics. The debate over reservation and caste census, it argued, should not become another means of dividing society into competing vote banks.
The central question is not whether Dalits, tribals, OBCs or the general category deserve attention. Every section has legitimate concerns. The challenge for political leadership is to address these concerns without turning caste into a permanent electoral fault line.
As the political debate over reservation, employment and caste census intensifies ahead of the 2027 elections, the larger issue remains the same: ensuring equal opportunity, social justice and employment for every section of society.
India, the analysis stressed, belongs to every caste and every religion. The political discourse, therefore, must recognise that diversity rather than division is the foundation of the country’s social fabric.
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