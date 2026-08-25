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Reservation politics: Kharge's ‘backdoor’ claim, vacant posts and Caste Census debate

Reservation has become deeply embedded in India’s social and political framework, making its complete abolition extremely difficult. Despite this, Kharge has alleged that the government is gradually weakening the system without making any constitutional amendment.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 11:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 11:42 PM IST
Reservation politics: Kharge's ‘backdoor’ claim, vacant posts and Caste Census debate

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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