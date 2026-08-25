At the same time, the distribution of OBC reservation benefits has emerged as another major concern. The central government’s OBC list contains more than 2,600 castes. The Rohini Commission report stated that 97 per cent of OBC reservation benefits were cornered by people from six influential castes — Yadav, Kurmi, Jat, Saini, Thevar and Vokkaliga. It also found that 983 castes, or 37 per cent of the castes included among OBCs, had received no benefit from reservation. The government employment share of 994 OBC sub-castes was slightly above 2.5 per cent.