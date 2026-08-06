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  • /'Reservation should continue until inequality ends', says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

'Reservation should continue until inequality ends', says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Responding to a question on whether reservations in education and employment should now be curtailed, Bhagwat said the issue should be viewed through the principles laid down by Dr B R Ambedkar.

Edited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 08:38 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 09:19 PM IST
'Reservation should continue until inequality ends', says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari has been covering political and geopolitical news for the past 4 years. With a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, she is a journalism-driven storyteller who strives to inform and engage readers through in-depth reporting and thought-provoking analysis. She began her career in 2021 at The Statesman, with a primary focus on reporting and conducting interviews. She has previously worked with ANI. Shweta has covered numerous events, including the G20 summit, Indian Elections, the US Presidential Election, the Middle East Conflict, and many more. She can be reached at: Shweta.Kumari@India.com

 
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