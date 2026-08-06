/'Reservation should continue until inequality ends', says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Amid renewed debate over caste-based reservations and protests surrounding the education system, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said reservations should continue for as long as social discrimination exists, while urging those who have benefited from the policy to voluntarily pass on the opportunity to others.
Bhagwat made the remarks during an interaction with IIMUN founder Rishabh Shah at the inauguration of the organisation's annual championship conference at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The session was attended by more than 2,000 students from Generation Z and Generation Alpha, with questions sourced from young participants, including school students.
Responding to a question on whether reservations in education and employment should now be curtailed, Bhagwat said the issue should be viewed through the principles laid down by Dr B R Ambedkar.
"I will go to what Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar thought about reservation. If we honestly follow his advice, then there is no problem. Reservation exists due to social reasons. As long as there is social discrimination, reservation will continue," Bhagwat said.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Reservation in education and employment, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "...I will got to what Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar thought about reservation. If we honestly follow his advice, then there is no problem. Reservation exists due to social reasons. As… pic.twitter.com/IkB1XIUnyT— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2026
He said reservation was introduced as a measure for social upliftment rather than a permanent arrangement. Those who received it and benefitted should pass it on. A few voices have started coming up that they received it, benefitted, and now it should be given to others. There have been demands for categorisation in a few states. The Supreme Court too had made an observation."
Bhagwat said some beneficiaries themselves believe reservation has served its purpose in their lives and should help those who remain disadvantaged.
"There is a stream among those who get reservation that this is for our upliftment and not a permanent measure. We have to take advantage of this, improve ourselves and make this useful for others who haven't got it yet. This should be encouraged."
He, however, criticised the politicisation of the reservation issue, saying it had undermined its original purpose.
"Politics should not be done over this. If all measures are properly implemented, soon its need would end. It will then be thought about. But politics was done over it, which creates bad blood. Actually, the measure was brought for social unity. The measure in itself is not wrong, but those who wield the sword are doing it in the wrong way intentionally."
Bhagwat's remarks come amid fresh discussions on reservation following protests linked to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. A section of people has argued that reservation policies have added to the pressure faced by some medical aspirants, an issue that has fuelled public debate in recent weeks.
During the interaction, Bhagwat also spoke at length about student protests, expressing strong faith in the younger generation and rejecting the suggestion that protesting students should be labelled anti-national. "If I were to trust anyone blindly, I would blindly trust Gen Z."
He said students raising their voices over genuine concerns should be heard rather than criticised.
"What is Gen Z? They are our own people. If they protest for a cause, how is that wrong? Their grievances ought to be heard. Just because Gen Z engages in a protest does not make them anti-country or anti-national."
Describing protest as an essential part of democracy, Bhagwat said disagreement and dialogue were necessary to improve institutions.
"In a democracy, protesting is not wrong at all. It is a form of dialogue. However, it should not be used to create social divisions. The intention behind the protest by Gen Z was correct. Many reforms need to take place in India's education policy that are currently not happening, which is why it is being discussed."
He added that while citizens have the constitutional right to protest, demonstrations should remain within constitutional limits and aim at correcting the system rather than targeting individuals.
Asked about allegations of police excesses, including the reported use of lathis and pellet guns against protesting students, Bhagwat said he did not have sufficient information to comment.
"I do not possess the required information regarding this right now. A decision must be made after evaluating where things went wrong. I cannot say why it happened or what caused it because I do not have detailed information."
He also referred to media reports claiming anti-social elements had entered the protest movement, but said those claims could not be verified.
"I do not know how much truth there is to those reports. However, if someone asks me whom I would trust, I would trust Gen Z."
On education, Bhagwat argued that learning should never become a commercial enterprise and called for wider public participation in strengthening the system.
He backed the long-standing demand to allocate six per cent of the national budget to education, saying responsibility for quality education rests not only with governments but with society as a whole.
Bhagwat also touched on LGBTQ issues, saying members of the community are an integral part of society and should be accommodated within India's social framework. While reiterating that he does not support same-sex marriage, he said society should thoughtfully develop mechanisms to recognise same-sex companionship rather than making abrupt legal changes.
(With IANS inputs)
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