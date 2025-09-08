Residential Complex For Muslims In Mumbai: NHRC Issues Notice To Fadnavis Govt; BJP Vs RSS On Cards?

Mumbai: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Maharashtra government regarding a proposed society exclusively for Muslims in the Karjat area of Mumbai, Maharashtra’s capital. Priyank Kanoongo, a member of the Human Rights Commission and a BJP leader, has issued a suo-moto notice to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis government. Some local organizations ha also raised objections about this proposed society. Shiv Sena workers also protested against the society.

NHRC Objects

Talking to news agency ANI, Priyank Kanoongo said, "We received a complaint from the Sahyadri Rights Forum NGO that in Maharashtra's Karjat area, a township is being developed that is providing facilities only for the habitation of Muslims. If separate settlements are being built for Muslims in India, in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Maharashtra, by creating fear that Muslims cannot live with Hindus and giving them separate settlements, then this clearly reflects the implementation of the principle of nation within the nation.”

Kanoongo further said that the NHRC won’t allow this to happen. “We have issued a notice to the chief secretary of Maharashtra. This is not a matter that will stop here. Today, you are claiming that you want houses where only Muslims live... Then one day, you might demand a separate state for Muslims in Maharashtra. This is a serious type of disease. We have asked the chief secretary how the permission was granted to form such a society; submit a report to us on this."

AIMIM Backs Society

Notably, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said that Muslim tenants often find it difficult to get rented flats in Mumbai’s non-muslim societies. “The Constitution provides for equal opportunity and allows every Indian to live peacefully in any part of India without discrimination,” said Pathan.

BJP vs RSS?

Kanoongo’s statement has sparked a controversy as many political analysts are seeing it as a BJP vs RSS clash. His coments has again brought to the fore Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) stand on Muslims. Recently, addressing a gathering during the centenary celebrations of RSS in Delhi on 28 August, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "From the day Islam came to India, it has been here and it will remain here. I had said this earlier, too. Those who think Islam will be removed from India are not guided by Hindu thought. Hindu philosophy does not think this way."

BJP leader and NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo is known for his vocal remarks on issues concerning Muslims. He was a vocal supporter of the Waqf Amendment Act and sometimes his comments are perceived as anti-Muslim. The NHRC issuing a notice to the Maharashtra NDA government over the RERA-approved society being built for Muslims is the latest example.