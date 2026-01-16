Residents Of Shalimar Bagh Allege Arbitrariness By Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Husband: Saurabh Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly opposed the demolition of homes belonging to poor residents in Shalimar Bagh, the constituency of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. On Thursday, AAP’s Delhi State President and Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha visited Shalimar Bagh, met the affected families, and assured them that no injustice would be allowed against them.

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said that during the Delhi elections, Rekha Gupta had sought votes by touching the feet of these very people, but after becoming Chief Minister, she has now ordered the demolition of their houses. He stated, “Residents of Shalimar Bagh have alleged that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s husband is acting arbitrarily.”

The residents stated that Rekha Gupta’s husband threatened them, stating that their houses would definitely be demolished. Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned, “Today, Delhi’s temperature is 2.5 degrees Celsius. In this freezing, bitter cold, where will people go after being rendered homeless?”

During this, AAP’s Chief Whip and Delhi Assembly MLA Sanjeev Jha pointed out that the action of demolishing houses in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency is a grave injustice. He stated, “Power is not permanent, but the trust of the people is the greatest force. Delhi has seen the power of a single vote.”

The AAP MLA continued, “The government of Arvind Kejriwal provided Delhiites with roads, schools, Mohalla Clinics, and many other facilities. But today, the result of changing one’s vote is visible in the form of notices and bulldozers. We will not allow this injustice and will stand with the people till our last breath.”

Sanjeev Jha further said that this was a very big opportunity for CM Rekha Gupta. He explained, “So many people voted for her and made her an MLA, and therefore she should not commit injustice against them. Power often goes to one’s head and brings arrogance, but Rekha Gupta should remember that these are the very people because of whom BJP is in power.”

He added, “The day the public brings BJP down from power, there will be neither justice for them in God’s house nor here. Power belongs to no one permanently; it is temporary, power comes and power goes.”

Sanjeev Jha said that this was the time to seek the blessings and prayers of these mothers, but instead, the BJP-led Rekha Gupta government is demolishing the homes and shelters of the poor. Assuring the people present, Sanjeev Jha said that the AAP will take this fight as far as it needs to go. “As a Member of the Legislative Assembly, I will raise their voice inside the House, and if we have to fight on the streets, we will do so, but we will not allow injustice,” he added.

Explaining the value of a single vote, Sanjeev Jha said that what one vote can change is clearly visible today. When the public gave one vote to Arvind Kejriwal, he transformed the lives of the people of Delhi. He reminded them that ten years ago, the road here was in very poor condition, and it took four years of struggle to get it built.

Sanjeev Jha said that Arvind Kejriwal improved people’s lives, opened Mohalla Clinics, widened roads, and provided facilities. Then the public turned around and changed one vote in favour of BJP, believing that they would protect them. “But the protector has now become the destroyer,” he said.

He concluded by saying that BJP leaders are like those who begin cutting the very branch they are sitting on. “The consequences of changing one’s vote are now visible in this notice. But the Aam Aadmi Party assures that in this fight, we will stand with the people till our last breath,” he said.