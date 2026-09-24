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'Resign in 48 hours': Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke targets CEC Gyanesh Kumar over voter deletion

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation within 48 hours over alleged voter deletions, warning of nationwide agitation if demands are not met.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 04:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
'Resign in 48 hours': Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke targets CEC Gyanesh Kumar over voter deletion
Image Credit: ANI. CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke and CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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