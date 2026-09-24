Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, calling him the "biggest anti-national" and alleging that he poses a threat to India's democracy. Dipke claimed that more than 13 crore votes had been deleted from electoral rolls and warned that the CJP would launch a nationwide agitation if Kumar did not resign within 48 hours.
Addressing a press conference, Dipke said the party would begin a nationwide protest campaign if its demand was not met.
"If within 48 hours Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign, the Cockroach Janata Party will start a nationwide agitation. We won't step back till the time Gyanesh Kumar resigns," he said.
Dipke alleged that a report concerning the Election Commission had raised serious questions about the functioning of the poll body and accused Kumar of acting against democratic principles.
"A report concerning the Election Commission that surfaced yesterday proves that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is the country's biggest traitor. He is the biggest anti-national in this country, and he should resign immediately. He poses the greatest threat to India's democracy," he said.
He further alleged that the government had been deciding who gets to vote and who does not since Kumar became Chief Election Commissioner.
"Ever since Gyanesh Kumar became Chief Election Commissioner, the government has been deciding who gets to vote and who doesn't. Is this democracy?" he asked.
Dipke claimed that more than 13 crore votes had been deleted and questioned the purpose behind the alleged Special Intensive Revision.
"In total, more than 13 crore votes have been deleted. This is not a small number. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the margin between the opposition and the ruling party (NDA) was just 2%. Deleting 13 crore votes is equivalent to deleting roughly 13% to 14% of the total votes. Is Gyanesh Kumar deleting them intentionally to widen that 2% gap so that they never lose office? Why is this being done? What was the need to delete so many votes?" he said.
Dipke alleged that regional political leaders were targeted and defeated one by one after the BJP failed to secure a majority on its own in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He claimed there was a pattern behind the developments affecting several opposition leaders.
"The BJP failed to secure a majority in the 2024 election. The panic button was pressed when they fell short of that majority. They realised then that the mood of the country was shifting and that regional forces were emerging very strongly, be it Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra, the NCP, Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan, Arvind Kejriwal, or Mamata Banerjee. These chief ministers were targeted and defeated one by one. This cannot be a mere coincidence; there is a clear pattern," he said.
Dipke further claimed that voter deletions took place in constituencies associated with prominent opposition leaders and questioned whether the alleged exercise was aimed at weakening political rivals.
"In West Bengal, 50,000 votes were deleted from Mamata Banerjee’s constituency, and she lost by a margin of around 15,000 votes. In MK Stalin’s constituency, 100,000 votes were deleted, and he lost by about 45,000 votes. In Delhi, 40,000 votes were deleted from Arvind Kejriwal’s constituency, and he lost by a margin of 4000-5000 votes. Pinarayi Vijayan would have won, but due to the deletion of votes in Kerala, he did not become the Chief Minister. Was this move designed solely to eliminate strong opposition figures?" he said.
Dipke said his party was not aligned with any opposition group but argued that a democracy requires a functioning opposition.
"We have no particular affinity for the opposition or any specific party. But in a democracy, if you wipe out the entire opposition, can it still be called a democracy? Is it a free and fair election?" he questioned.
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