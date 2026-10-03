/Resign or face the storm: CJP fixed on CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Abhijit Dipke calls for massive protest at Jantar Mantar on Oct 10

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced another protest in Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. CJP founder Abhijit Dipke said that if the CEC does not step down, the group will march to national capital on October 10 and hold a protest at Jantar Mantar.
The announcement was made after the CJP held a protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on October 2. The Gen Z movement has been campaigning against Kumar over the Election Commission’s handling of electoral-roll revision and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
“If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign, people from across the country will march to Delhi on October 10 and hold a protest at Jantar Mantar,” Dipke announced on X.
He said, “If the Delhi Police tries to stop us, wherever we are stopped will become our Jantar Mantar.”
He further said that the protest would be peaceful and would follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi.
If Gyanesh Kumar doesn’t resign, cockroaches from across India will march to Delhi & protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 2, 2026
If Delhi Police tries to stop us, wherever they stop us will become our Jantar Mantar..
Ours will be a peaceful andolan. We will walk on the path shown…
The CJP has sought Kumar's resignation along with criminal action against him. The pressure group has also demanded a halt to the SIR exercise and a transparent process for appointing election commissioners.
At the Mumbai protest, CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde repeated the demand for Kumar's resignation and criminal action. He also called for the 2025 electoral rolls to be protected and for the 2023 law governing the appointment of election commissioners to be repealed.
Dipke has alleged that 13 crore voters have been removed from electoral rolls over the past two years. The CJP has used the issue of voter-list changes as the main basis for its campaign against the EC.
The CJP had earlier staged a protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET question paper leak issue. Dipke has now described the proposed October 10 protest as another major mobilisation in Delhi.
The CJP's campaign has gained momentum following an investigation by The Indian Express into differences within the three-member Election Commission over decisions on electoral-roll revision. The report said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected on several occasions over a period of 10 months to decisions related to the SIR exercise.
The EC subsequently rejected the suggestion that such objections amounted to institutional dissent. It said individual views expressed by election commissioners did not constitute decisions of the commission and that the final decisions were taken unanimously.
The poll panel has also said that orders related to electoral-roll revision, including SIR, were approved unanimously by the three commissioners. The commission has since announced changes to the process, including a review of the ECINET system and easier procedures for voters required to establish their eligibility.
The issue has also reached the Supreme Court. A petition challenging the functioning of the Election Commission under Kumar and questioning the nationwide SIR has been accepted for hearing. The petition alleges that some decisions were taken without the required collective process.
Dipke said Maharashtra was chosen as the starting point for the campaign because he believes alleged electoral irregularities began there. He has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of having "stolen" the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election. He claimed that around 40 lakh names were added to voter lists.
The Mumbai Police had denied permission for the CJP's protest at Shivaji Park. The group went ahead with the mobilisation, with a large police presence and barricading around the area. Thousands of people gathered at the site.
Actor Naseeruddin Shah, actor Shabana Azmi and singer Vishal Dadlani were among those who joined the Mumbai protest. Actor Prakash Raj also attended the event.
The protest has also received support from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders.
A protest was also held at Jantar Mantar on October 2 by Opposition parties and student organisations over the SIR process and the functioning of the EC.
The Delhi Police detained hundreds of protesters during that mobilisation, including AAP leaders and other political and civil society members. The police had imposed restrictions around the protest site and deployed heavy security in Central Delhi.
The CJP now plans to bring its own mobilisation to the same location on October 10 if Kumar does not resign. Dipke has said the organisation's campaign will continue until its demand is met.
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