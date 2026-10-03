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  • /Resign or face the storm: CJP fixed on CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Abhijit Dipke calls for massive protest at Jantar Mantar on Oct 10

Resign or face the storm: CJP fixed on CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Abhijit Dipke calls for massive protest at Jantar Mantar on Oct 10

The announcement was made after the CJP held a protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on October 2.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 03:03 AM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 03:08 AM IST
Resign or face the storm: CJP fixed on CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Abhijit Dipke calls for massive protest at Jantar Mantar on Oct 10
Image Credit: Responding to CJP's call, huge crowd gathered at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on October 2. (Photo: X/@Cockroachisback)

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Resign or face the storm: CJP fixed on CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Abhijit Dipke calls for massive protest at Jantar Mantar on Oct 10
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