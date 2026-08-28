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  • /'Resignation will come, but accountability first': Aga Ruhullah’s hard-hitting letter to Farooq Abdullah amid NC rift

'Resignation will come, but accountability first': Aga Ruhullah’s hard-hitting letter to Farooq Abdullah amid NC rift

The letter came in response to Farooq Abdullah’s public call on August 25 asking Ruhullah to resign from Parliament and seek a fresh mandate from the people. Farooq had questioned whether Ruhullah could have won the 2024 Lok Sabha election without the support of the National Conference.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 10:22 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 10:22 PM IST
'Resignation will come, but accountability first': Aga Ruhullah’s hard-hitting letter to Farooq Abdullah amid NC rift

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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'Resignation will come, but accountability first': Aga Ruhullah’s hard-hitting letter to Farooq Abdullah amid NC rift
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