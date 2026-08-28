/'Resignation will come, but accountability first': Aga Ruhullah’s hard-hitting letter to Farooq Abdullah amid NC rift

Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has hit back at National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah’s demand for his resignation, saying he is willing to step down but insisting that “accountability” must come first. In a strongly worded letter addressed to Farooq Abdullah, Ruhullah defended his political position on the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and questioned the NC’s decision to treat restoration of statehood as the outer limit of its political demands.