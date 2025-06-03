'Losing Things Faster At Very Long Distance...': CDS Gen Chauhan On Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan

Operation Sindoor: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday made a scathing remark against Pakistan while clarifying that why Islamabad urged for cessation of hostilities. He also said that results are important and drew a cricket analogy to explain his stand. During a special lecture on 'Future Wars and Warfare' at Savitribai Phule University in Pune, Maharashtra, CDS Chauhan said, “When I was asked about losses on our side, I said these are not important. The results and how you act are important. It would not be very correct to talk about losses…,” he said.

CDS Chuahan stated that Operation Sindoor is not over yet; there is a cessation of hostilities temporarily.

“Operation Sindoor is not over as yet. It continues. It's a temporary cessation of hostilities. There is a need to keep our guard up. As far as the Pakistani side is concerned, I can make two guesses. One, that they were losing things faster at a very long distance, and they thought that if this continued for some more time, they were likely to lose more, and hence they picked up the telephone…” the CDS added.

He added that in a cricket match, when a team wins by an innings defeat, there are no questions about balls, players, and wickets.

“Suppose you go to a cricket test match, and you win by an innings defeat, then there's no question of how many wickets, how many balls, and how many players... Based on technical parameters, we will take out this particular data and share it with you. We will tell you how many aircraft we destroyed and how many radars we destroyed. We'll make a rough assessment of that and come out with that shortly." Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said.

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor during the early hours on May 7, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). These steps were taken to avenge the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 civilians were killed and several others were injured. (With ANI inputs)