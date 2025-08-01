Retired ATS Officer Claims He Was Ordered To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat In Malegaon Blast Probe

He said that he was jailed for refusing to carry out the orders that came from his bosses, including former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was the Additional Commissioner of the ATS at that time.

"I didn't make any allegations, but presented what has been on the record. It has been proved in court. It is not about political pressure; rather, my boss, Param Bir Singh, and other top officials instructed me to arrest Mohan Bhagwat. There was this concept of 'bhagwa atankwaad (saffron terror)' running in the media. However, I refused to do this and was punished for it. I was arrested and put in jail. I was defamed," Mujawar told ANI.

"I can request that the families of those who died in the bomb blast be given maximum compensation. The court announced Rs 2 lakh compensation, but they should be given more," he added.

His reaction comes after the Mumbai Special National Investigative Agency Court (NIA) acquitted all seven accused of being involved in the 2008 blasts of Malegaon, with the court saying the prosecution failed to establish the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The verdict has sparked reactions from spiritual leaders and political parties across the country, with the ruling party trying to corner Congress over "saffron terror" remarks.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday accused the Congress of creating a "conspiracy of Bhagwa terror" and demanded an apology from Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, further noting that Congress can do anything for votes.

Speaking to the media, Prasad said, "The Congress can go to any limits for the vote bank. Congress created a conspiracy of Bhagwa Terror and started spreading it... The court found that there was no evidence or chassis number of the motorcycle. The witnesses also said that they were tortured and forced to make statements..."

Taking aim at Congress leader and former Union Minister in the UPA regime, P Chidambaram, BJP leader Prasad said, "Chidambaram not only give certificates to Pakistan... He raised the issue of Bhagwa terror as the Home Minister and conspired to create a narrative... Why is Rahul Gandhi running away from the truth?"

While BJP leaders welcomed the judgment and demanded an apology from Congress, opposition parties said that the verdict was intended to suppress the big news of the US announcing the imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on India.

On September 29 2008, six people were killed and 95 others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon City's Bhikku Chowk. Originally, 11 people were accused in the case; however, the court ultimately framed charges against 7, including former MP Sadhvi Pragya.

The lawyer representing the victims' families said that he will be challenging the acquittal of the seven people in the High Court.