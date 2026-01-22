Retired BMC Official Loses ₹16.5 Lakh In Digital Arrest For Fake 'Delhi Blast Probe'; Scammer Posed As Ex-Chief Of NIA

A 75-year-old retired Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official was allegedly cheated of ₹16.50 lakh by cyber fraudsters who impersonated officials from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), placing him under a so-called “digital arrest” for questioning after falsely claiming his name had surfaced in a Delhi bomb blast case, police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light on Monday when the Andheri East resident approached the West Region Cyber Police Station, an official said, reported NDTV.

Police said the victim received a call on December 11 from unknown individuals posing as officers of the Delhi Anti-Terrorism Department. The caller allegedly intimidated him by claiming he was linked to a Delhi bomb blast and insisted on a secret interrogation.

The fraudsters then instructed the victim to download the Signal application, following which he received a video call in which one of them posed as NIA officer Sadanand Date.

The caller allegedly told the victim that a bank account linked to his mobile number had received ₹7 crore through money-laundering transactions and warned him that he could be arrested in the case, police said.

Emphasising the gravity of the matter and citing its purported link to national security, the caller instructed the victim not to discuss the matter with anyone.

Claiming that authorities needed to verify whether the victim’s investments and deposits were legitimate, the fraudsters directed him to transfer his funds to specific bank accounts for “verification.”

Acting on these instructions, the victim transferred ₹16.50 lakh, after which the caller blocked his number.

The victim subsequently approached the cyber police and filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a case against unknown persons, the official added.

What is Digital Arrest

In a digital arrest scam, con artists pose as the CBI, police, and occasionally RBI personnel. They first use phone calls to reach their victims before moving on to video calls via Skype and WhatsApp.

The scammers typically use a police station-style setup after switching to video to trick victims into thinking that officers are making the call.

The con artists claim that the target's detention results from their alleged unlawful activities.

A warrant for a digital arrest for the purported offense is threatened to the victims. To revoke the digital arrest warrant, the scammers then demand cash or a penalty. Following payment, the scammers vanish, leaving the victims with a financial loss.

Digital arrests have recently emerged as a common form of digital fraud in India, costing Indians a significant portion of their hard-earned money. However, digital arrest is merely a scam that may be avoided by being aware of the fraudulent techniques used by con artists to digitally arrest victims.

The key to avoiding being a victim of digital arrest scams is to remain alert and aware of such fraudulent activities.