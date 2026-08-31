/Retired soldier fall victim lethal Chinese kite string in Jammu

In a bizarre road accident in J&K’s Jammu, a retired soldier was killed after his throat was slit by Chinese kite string while he was driving his two-wheeler, officials said on Monday.
The incident occurred on the Ring Road in Jammu.
“Naib Subedar Lakhvinder Singh (retd) sustained critical injuries after coming into contact with the killer string while passing through the Bishnah area on a two-wheeler late Sunday evening," an official said.
The retired soldier was immediately shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
Lakhvinder Singh was returning to his home in R.S. Pura area after finishing work at an industrial unit in Bari Brahmana, where he was employed as a private security guard, the officials said.
The sale and use of the Chinese kite-string or 'Manja' is banned by the authorities, and several shopkeepers were arrested in the recent past across Jammu for clandestinely dealing with the material.
The latest death has sparked concerns over the enforcement of the ban, with residents demanding strict action against those selling and using the prohibited string.
The officials said police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation is on to identify the culprits and bring them to book.
Ex-servicemen in Jammu district are supported by the Zila Sainik Welfare Office (ZSWO) Jammu, located in the division. The ZSWO handles veteran welfare, documentation, and re-employment.
The Jammu and Kashmir government approved the deployment of 4,000 ex-servicemen volunteers across the Union Territory for non-combatant static guard duties and protecting critical infrastructure (such as power stations and bridges) in coordination with local police and the District Sainik Welfare Board.
Regular job fairs (such as those hosted periodically at Satwari Cantonment by the Tiger Division/DGR) and veteran rallies are organised to connect former military personnel with second-career opportunities and resolve pension or medical grievances.
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