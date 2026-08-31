Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Retired soldier fall victim lethal Chinese kite string in Jammu

Retired soldier fall victim lethal Chinese kite string in Jammu

A retired soldier died after a banned Chinese kite string cut his throat in Jammu. Police registered a case and started an investigation. Read details here.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 03:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
Retired soldier fall victim lethal Chinese kite string in Jammu
Image Credit: IANS. Representative image.

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Retired soldier fall victim lethal Chinese kite string in Jammu
2
3
4
5