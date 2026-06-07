Revanth Reddy's Hitler remark on HYDRAA sparks massive row, BJP demands apology

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has triggered a major political controversy after claiming that the name of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) was inspired by Adolf Hitler. The statement drew strong criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which termed the remarks disturbing and demanded an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister immediately.

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(This is a developing story.)