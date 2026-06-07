Revanth Reddy's Hitler remark on HYDRAA sparks massive row, BJP demands apology
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy sparked controversy after claiming the name HYDRAA was inspired by Adolf Hitler. The BJP condemned the statement and demanded an unconditional apology.
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Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has triggered a major political controversy after claiming that the name of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) was inspired by Adolf Hitler. The statement drew strong criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which termed the remarks disturbing and demanded an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister immediately.
(This is a developing story.)
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