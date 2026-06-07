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NewsIndiaRevanth Reddy's Hitler remark on HYDRAA sparks massive row, BJP demands apology
A REVANTH REDDY

Revanth Reddy's Hitler remark on HYDRAA sparks massive row, BJP demands apology

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy sparked controversy after claiming the name HYDRAA was inspired by Adolf Hitler. The BJP condemned the statement and demanded an unconditional apology.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Revanth Reddy's Hitler remark on HYDRAA sparks massive row, BJP demands apologyTelangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. (Photo source: X/@revanth_anumula)

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has triggered a major political controversy after claiming that the name of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) was inspired by Adolf Hitler. The statement drew strong criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which termed the remarks disturbing and demanded an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister immediately.

 

 

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