WATCH: How IAF’s S-400 crew patiently took down a Pakistani Saab 2000 AEW&C during Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: Under Group Captain Animesh Patni, an S-400 battery was not only holding the line, it was setting a new standard. After shooting down a PAF JF-17 Thunder almost 200 kilometres away on the first night Operation Sindoor, India’s military strikes against Pakistan on May 7, 2025, the crew turned their attention to a much higher-value target operating deep in enemy airspace.

Using the S-400’s 91N6E “Big Bird” radar, which can scan hundreds of kilometres across the border, the crew tracked Pakistani movements in real time. Over 48 hours, they watched repeated enemy strike formations, including JF-17s launching Chinese-made CM-400AKG supersonic stand-off missiles at IAF bases and even at S-400 batteries.

During all this, the radar picked up something even more important. It was a high value target coordinating the attacks from further west, a Saab 2000 Erieye AEW&C aircraft. This Swedish-made “eye in the sky” directs Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighters and manages strike missions, making it an important asset to neutralise.

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The S-400 could hit the aircraft, but the crew held fire for two full days. Various tactical factors, such as the target’s depth in enemy territory, airspace clutter and tricky missile trajectory angles, kept a clean shot out of reach.

Finally, on the last day of the operation, the Saab 2000 moved roughly 300 kilometres from the S-400 position. Everything was in place. Tracking, range and sight were perfect. Group Captain Patni gave the go-ahead.

The crew launched the 40N6E missile, the S-400’s ultra-long-range interceptor designed to take down support aircraft like AEW&Cs at ranges up to 400 kilometres. The missile did not just fly straight at its target. It climbs into the upper atmosphere to reduce drag and reach hypersonic speeds, arcing in a ballistic trajectory.

For several minutes, it flies almost silently, without activating its onboard radar. That means the Saab 2000’s radar warning systems see nothing coming, giving the crew virtually no time to react. By the time the missile’s radar was switched on during the final 30-40 seconds of flight, evasive manoeuvres were essentially impossible for the slow and twin-turboprop aircraft.

The result was the destruction of a critical command-and-control aircraft at long range. With the airborne coordinator gone, the IAF disrupted the PAF’s ability to plan and carry out complex attacks.

Operation Sindoor showed that modern air defence is not only about having advanced hardware, it is about patience, precision and timing; and the S-400 is game-changing.