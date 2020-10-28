REVEALED: Why Tauseef killed Ballabhgarh girl Nikita Tomar

NEW DELHI: Amid national outrage over the sensational Ballabhgarh love jihad murder case and the growing clamour for justice for the victim, it has come to light why Tauseef killed the 19-year-old college student. Tauseef, who along with his friend Rehan, was arrested from Mewat by the Haryana Police SIT, has told the investigators that he killed Nikita Tomar was planning to get married soon to some other person.

Since Nikita had refused to convert to Islam and rejected his friendship, Tauseef was infuriated and wanted to teach Nikita a lesson. With no option left, Tauseef planned to kill her and shot her dead as she came out of her college on Monday after taking her exams.

The two accused in the case – Tausef and Rehan - were produced before a court in Faridabad district and sent to two-day police remand. As the police continue to investigate the broad daylight murder of the 19-year-old girl, several intriguing facts have also come to light which exposes Tauseef’s family’s strong political connections, which he managed to do away after committing the heinous crime.

Tauseef’s family is closely linked to sitting Congress MLA Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed from Nuh (Mewat) constituency of Haryana. In 2019, Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed was re-elected and nominated as Deputy Leader of Congress Legislative Party Haryana. He has also served as Transport minister, Tourism minister, Printing & Stationary minister and state vice-president of the Haryana Congress.

It may be recalled that the SIT constituted by the Haryana Police to nab the two culprits – Tauseef and Rehan – involved in the murder of Nikit Tomar were arrested from Nuh, which is represented by Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed.

It is evident that Nikita’s family had preferred to keep a low profile fearing serious consequences because of Tauseef’s family’s t political links. Nikita’s father had told that till date no one from the Congress party, let alone the sitting legislator of the area, has come to their rescue or offered any help.

The girl's father had alleged that Tauseef had been harassing her for the last two years and pressing her for marriage, which she refused. He also claimed that Tauseef was trying to convert Nikita to Islam.

"He should be given capital punishment and our family should be given security," the girl’s father said. During the investigation, it emerged that the main accused was the woman's classmate earlier, according to the Haryana police. The ongoing investigation into the case has revealed that Tauseef was harassing Nikita for the past two years and a police complaint was also lodged by her family against him.

But since her family was scared of Tauseef’s influential political family, a compromised was reached in the presence of panchayat members. With Mewat now emerging as the new hotbed of love jihad, it has come to light why several Hindu families had to migrate from Mewat and surrounding areas in recent years.

The brother of a 21-year-old college girl, who was given an emotional farewell on Tuesday (October 27) amid furore over forced conversions in the Mewat region, had told Zee News that Tauseef was repeatedly pressurising her sit to convert to Islam so that he can marry her – a point that Mewat is the new hotbed of ‘love jihad’ in the country.

Nikita's brother also stated that accused Tauseef is the nephew of Congress MLA Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed, which is why the two killers rushed to Mewat soon after committing the heinous crime to evade the law.

The sensational crime was even captured by someone over the mobile phone, the footage of which went viral over social media. In the video, Tauseef, along with his accomplice Rehan, is seen arriving outside the college and parking the white-colored car on the road.

Nikita is seen walking on the road accompanied by one of her friends and the accused suddenly takes out a pistol and shoots her behind her ear from a close range leaving her in a pool of blood at the spot. Before a few passersby, who noticed the crime taking place, could react, the two accused escaped from the spot in their car. The incident triggered protests with students and local residents blocking the Sohna-Ballabgarh road for several hours on Tuesday.

After the two accused were arrested, Haryana Home Minister Vij said the murder weapon has also been recovered. "An SIT led by ACP, Crime, Anil Kumar would ensure quick investigation and time-bound trial to ensure justice to the family," the Minister said. With the Congress link with the murder accused coming to the fore, Congress slammed the Haryana government for poor law and order in the state.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the Khattar government saying, "During the past two years, there has been a 45 per cent increase in crime against women in Haryana. In gangrape incidents, Haryana is at the top." He also appealed to the Khattar government to take stringent action against the criminals. "Otherwise, newspapers will be filled with such news each day. This government does not have any moral right to stay in power for another day, the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State and Faridabad MP K P Gurjar and Haryana's Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, who is BJP MLA from Ballabgarh, told reporters that the accused will be dealt as per law.

Importantly, Nikita's family had also stated that they wanted to migrate from Faridabad to save their girl from Tauseef. Zee News, which has launched a massive campaign seeking justice for Nikita, has raised several questions over the apparent lack of action on part of police against Tauseef, which could have otherwise saved the life of s promising young girl.

The top Congress leadership is silent on the issue and leaders like Assaddudin Owaisi and the members of the ''Award Wapsi'' gang are silent, which raises questions over the selective brand of their politics for vote bank.

