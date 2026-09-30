/Delhi-NCR implements revised GRAP rules: 50% work from home, hybrid schools, and stricter pollution controls

The CAQM has recently implemented a modified version of GRAP for Delhi-NCR in an attempt to address worsening pollution levels during the winter season by placing stricter tiers of restrictions in place.
The revised plan includes 48 action points divided between four stages of action and citizen charter that explains citizens' obligations during pollution peaks:
To reduce emission levels during pollution peaks, new guidelines provide government, municipality, and private offices with permission to work with half of its employees present while sending the rest to telework.
Educational institutions face similar contingencies. When air quality worsens significantly, schools across Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar can pivot to hybrid learning models for primary classes up to Class 5. If Stage-4 protocols trigger, hybrid education options may extend to students in Classes 6 through 9 and 11. Additionally, organisers of physical sports tournaments scheduled for November and December are advised to reschedule events to protect children from hazardous smog exposure.
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