Shivam Sahu 13 minute 14 second viral MMS: Husband nabbed in Rewa for blackmailing wife over dowry - all you need to know

In a shocking case of cyber-exploitation and domestic abuse, Rewa police have arrested a man named Shivam Sahu for allegedly recording and uploading a 13-minute, 14-second private video of his wife to an adult website. He also faces serious accusations of dowry harassment and criminal intimidation.

After his arrest, Sahu was taken into custody as investigators examined his electronic devices for more evidence of digital abuse.

The background: From dowry demands to digital abuse

The victim married Shivam Sahu on May 10, 2025. According to the police complaint, the marriage faced issues from the start due to ongoing dowry demands.

Financial Pressure: The family claims that out of a demanded ₹3 lakh, ₹2 lakh was paid at the wedding. However, Sahu allegedly continued to harass his wife for the remaining ₹1 lakh.

Non-Consensual Recording: In December 2025, Sahu reportedly recorded a private video of his wife without her consent.

Online Exploitation: When the victim protested against the recording, Sahu allegedly used the footage to blackmail her before uploading the 13-minute clip to an adult website and sharing it with relatives.

A violent confrontation and arrest

After the video became public, Sahu reportedly fled to Mumbai to avoid capture. The situation turned violent on February 12, 2026, when he allegedly returned to his in-laws’ home in the Mauganj area.

Armed threat: Sahu arrived at the house with a weapon and allegedly threatened the victim’s family.

Police cordon: Local officers were alerted and successfully surrounded the area, arresting Sahu before he could inflict harm.

Legal action and forensic investigation

Rewa police have filed a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Charges: The FIR includes sections involving dowry harassment, criminal intimidation, and the non-consensual sharing of private sexual content.

Forensic evidence: Sahu’s smartphone and other digital devices have been taken. Forensics will investigate if his alleged motive of wanting to be a porn star led to other uploads.

Rising trend of cyber-exploitation

This incident highlights a disturbing increase in "revenge porn" and digital blackmail in India. National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows that thousands of cybercrime cases against women are reported each year, many involving the misuse of private content for blackmail or public shaming.

Legal advisory: Law enforcement agencies advise people not to forward or share private content that goes viral. Such actions are punishable under the IT Act. Survivors of digital abuse are encouraged to report incidents immediately through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (1930).

