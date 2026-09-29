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‘Reward CEC with Bharat Ratna, make him president’: Omar Abdullah takes jibe at Election Commission

Speaking on the sidelines of the J&K International Buyer-Seller Meet in Srinagar, Abdullah also spoke about the Election Commission, the recently concluded autumn session of the J&K Assembly and his government’s recent initiatives.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 10:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 10:44 PM IST
‘Reward CEC with Bharat Ratna, make him president’: Omar Abdullah takes jibe at Election Commission
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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‘Reward CEC with Bharat Ratna, make him president’: Omar Abdullah takes jibe at Election Commission
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