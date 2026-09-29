/‘Reward CEC with Bharat Ratna, make him president’: Omar Abdullah takes jibe at Election Commission

“It was very fruitful for us. I cannot speak for the Opposition, but I will talk about the Treasury Benches. We weren't expecting such a fruitful session for us. Before the session, we were being threatened that 'Sir, we will take the government to task in the assembly, we will corner them, we will do this, we will do that.' But when the opportunity to corner us came, they weren't even present in the House,” he said.