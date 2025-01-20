RG Kar Case: Court Sentences Sanjay Roy To Life Imprisonment And Rs 50,000 Fine

The Sealdah court on Monday sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment in the RG Kar rape-murder case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

This verdict going to come after the court found Sanjay Roy guilty in the rape and murder case on January 18.

Explaining the penalties of the section, the court said to the accused Sanjay Roy, "I told you the previous day the charges you were convicted against and the charges that have been proven against you."

When asked about his charges, accused Sanjay Roy claimed that he has not done anything and is being "falsely implicated."

"I have not done anything, neither rape nor murder. I am being falsely implicated. You have seen everything. I am innocent. I already told you that I was tortured. They made me sign whatever they wanted," accused Sanjay Roy said.

The lawyer of the accused argued that even if the case is "rarest of rare," there should be scope for reformation. He said, "Even if it is a rarest of rare cases, there should be scope for reformation. The court has to show why the convict is not worth reformation or rehabilitation... The public prosecutor has to present evidence and give reasons why the person is not worth reformation and should be completely eliminated from society..."

Advocate Rehman said, "Sanjay Roy has been sentenced to life imprisonment till death. A fine has also been imposed under 3 sections of BNS on the convict. The court directed the state to give compensation of Rs 17 lakhs to the victim's family."

The victim's parents reacted to Sealdah's court compensation judgment and said, "We don't want compensation, we want justice."

