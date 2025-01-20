RG Kar Case: Court To Pronounce Quantum Of Punishment Shortly
The Sealdah court begins hearing on RG Kar's rape-murder case and likely to pronounce punishment soon for the convict.
The Sealdah court begins hearing on RG Kar's rape-murder case and likely to pronounce the quantum of punishment to the convict soon. This verdict going to come after the court found Sanjay Roy guilty in the rape and murder case on January 18.
As per ANI, Security has been intensified with two deputy commissioners of Kolkata Police, five assistant commissioners, 14 inspectors, 31 sub-inspectors, 39 assistant sub-inspectors, 299 constables, and 80 women police personnel deployed on the ground.
