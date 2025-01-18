RG Kar Rape And Murder Case: Kolkata Court Finds Sanjay Roy Guilty, Sentence Hearing On Monday
A Kolkata court pronounced accused Sanjay Roy guilty of rape-murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar hospital.
A Kolkata court on Saturday pronounced accused Sanjay Roy guilty of rape-murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar hospital last year. The court also stated that the sentencing for Sanjay Roy will be announced on Monday.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das delivered the verdict after a 57-day in-camera trial.
"The accused will be heard on Monday. Now he is being sent to judicial custody. His punishment will be announced on Monday. I have fixed the time at 12:30 to hear the case," Judge said.
