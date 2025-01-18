Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2845531https://zeenews.india.com/india/rg-kar-rape-and-murder-case-kolkata-court-finds-sanjay-roy-guilty-sentence-hearing-on-monday-2845531.html
NewsIndia
RG KAR HOSPITAL

RG Kar Rape And Murder Case: Kolkata Court Finds Sanjay Roy Guilty, Sentence Hearing On Monday

A Kolkata court pronounced accused Sanjay Roy guilty of rape-murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar hospital.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2025, 03:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RG Kar Rape And Murder Case: Kolkata Court Finds Sanjay Roy Guilty, Sentence Hearing On Monday

A Kolkata court on Saturday pronounced accused Sanjay Roy guilty of rape-murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar hospital last year. The court also stated that the sentencing for Sanjay Roy will be announced on Monday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das delivered the verdict after a 57-day in-camera trial.

"The accused will be heard on Monday. Now he is being sent to judicial custody. His punishment will be announced on Monday. I have fixed the time at 12:30 to hear the case," Judge said.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK