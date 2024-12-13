RG Kar Rape And Murder: Former Principal Sandip Ghosh Gets Bail As CBI Fails To Submit Chargesheet

The Sealdah Court in West Bengal granted bail on Friday to Dr Sandip Ghosh, the ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College and Abhijit Mondal, the former officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station and Dr Sandip Ghosh, the ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College in connection with a rape and murder case. The Court granted after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to file the chargesheet within the 90 days required by law.

Meanwhile, the CBI filed a chargesheet on November 29 in connection with financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The chargesheet named Dr Ghosh, along with Dr Ashish Kumar Pandey, a house staff member; Biplab Singha, the owner of Maa Tara Traders; Suman Hazra, the owner of Hazra Medical; and Afsar Ali Khan, an additional security guard and key person of Eshan Cafe.

On August 26, the CBI conducted a second round of polygraph tests on Dr Ghosh as part of their probe.

Sanjay Roy, the main suspect in the rape and murder, was arrested. From the police van on November 11, he told reporters, "I am telling you it was Vineet Goyal (former Kolkata Police Commissioner) who conspired the whole thing (rape and murder of RG Kar Medical College resident doctor) and framed me. They had threatened me, and there were other big officers involved."

The case revolves around the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The victim's body was discovered on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, sparking widespread protests. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested shortly thereafter in connection with the crime.

(With ANI Inputs)