The father of the 31-year-old victim in the Kolkata rape and murder case broke down as the court found the main accused, Sanjay Roy, guilty. The verdict, delivered more than five months after the tragic incident, has provided some sense of closure to the family, though the emotional toll remains immense.

Accused Convicted of Rape and Murder

Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was convicted of the rape and murder of the victim under sections 64 and 66 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 103(1).

The victim, a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was found lifeless and partially clothed on the third floor of the institution on August 9 last year. Roy was arrested the following day.

As the court session concluded, the father of the deceased expressed gratitude to the judge for upholding justice. He was seen overwhelmed with emotion, thankful that his belief in the judicial system had been reinforced. The sentencing of Sanjay Roy is set to take place on Monday.

Defendant's Plea of Innocence

Sanjay Roy, however, continues to maintain his innocence. He claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the crime, stating that those truly responsible for the heinous act were free. “I have not done this. Those who have done this are being let go,” Roy told the court during the hearing.

In his defense, Roy also pointed to a rudraksh chain he wore, asserting that if he were the perpetrator, his chain would have been broken at the crime scene. Despite his plea, the judge confirmed that Roy would remain in judicial custody until Monday when the court will announce his punishment.

Ongoing Investigations and CBI's Role

In addition to the criminal case, a corruption probe into RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had been launched by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI filed a chargesheet in November, which named the ex-principal of the institution, Sandip Ghosh, along with several others, for their involvement in financial irregularities.

Sandip Ghosh, who was also questioned in relation to the murder, faced polygraph tests as part of the investigation. The delay in filing the chargesheet in the financial misconduct case had led to bail being granted to several accused individuals, including Ghosh.

Victim's Father Voices Discontent

On Saturday, the victim's father spoke out against the CBI’s handling of the case. He expressed frustration over the lack of satisfactory progress, stating that despite raising several questions before the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court, the CBI had failed to provide adequate answers.

However, he emphasized that he placed his trust in the judiciary to decide the appropriate punishment for Roy.

“The CBI has done nothing in this matter. There is no question of satisfaction here. We have raised several questions before the (Calcutta) High Court and the Supreme Court,” the victim's father said. Despite his discontent with the investigative agency, he reiterated that he trusted the court to deliver justice.