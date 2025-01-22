RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CBI To Seek Death Penalty For Convict Sanjay Roy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will seek the death penalty for Sanjay Roy, the convict in the RG Kar rape and murder case. According to sources, the application may be filed in the Calcutta High Court within the next two days.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for January 27.

Earlier today, the West Bengal government appealed to the High Court division bench against the trial court's life imprisonment verdict convicting Sanjay Roy.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta approached the division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak, seeking the death penalty. The matter has been allowed to be filed.

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court announced life imprisonment for the accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case. Along with this, the court has also fined Rs 50,000 to the accused.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has publicly opposed the life sentence given to Roy, and said that if the Kolkata police had investigated the case then they would have ensured a death penalty.

"I learned about the sentencing from the media. We have always demanded capital punishment and we continue to stand by it. However, this is the court's decision and I can't say much about this.

For three other cases, Kolkata police ensured capital punishment through thorough investigations concluded within 54-60 days. This was a serious case. Had it been under our purview, we would have ensured the death penalty long back," CM Mamata said while addressing the media at Malda.

On Monday, RG Kar's rape and murder case victim's father rejected the Rs 17 lakh compensation and said that he will move to a higher court seeking the death penalty for the accused.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari extended support to the parents of the trainee doctor and also supported their decision to challenge the life sentence of main culprit.

Speaking to ANI, after meeting with the family of RG Kar rape and murder case victim Adhikari said, "I am standing with the family since the first day. I have talked to the parents. We support the family's decision to reject the compensation and move to the higher courts for the further fight."