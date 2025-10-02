As Thursday marks the end of the four-day Durga Puja festival in West Bengal without a single protest demonstration regarding the R.G. Kar rape and murder tragedy, the parents of the victim have called for the resurrection of the mass movement, as was evident last year, until "justice is achieved."

At the same time, while speaking to a section of the media, the victim's parents made it clear that they want the protests to be revived not just to attain justice for their deceased daughter but also to ensure the protection of future 'Durgas' against tragic and ghastly ends like that of their daughter.

"Today, the immersion of Durga idols will take place. Influential people were behind the immersion of my 'Durga.' Those responsible for her untimely immersion are enjoying the festival. I would appeal to the people of the state to join the festival, but never forget the pain of Durgas like my daughter. Especially, never forget the Durga of R.G. Kar," said the victim's mother.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The ambiance during the last four days of Durga Puja this year is in stark contrast to what it was last year.

The painful memories of the ghastly rape and murder of the junior doctor of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, within the hospital premises, were fresh in the minds of the common people then. Hence, the festival days last year witnessed more spontaneous mass protests on the streets of Kolkata rather than festivity and pandal hopping.

However, just a year later, Durga Puja this year witnessed the usual festival scenes of gleeful pandal hopping, overflowing crowds at popular food joints, and scintillating tunes from the loudspeakers of different community Durga Puja pandals. There was not a single major protest in Kolkata to seek justice for the young doctor, who is called 'Abhaya' or "Tilottoma."

According to the victim's father, the mass movement needs to be intensified to attain justice for their deceased daughter.

"We are on the path of the battle for justice. Our fight will continue. We understand it is an uneven contest considering the influence enjoyed by the masterminds behind the larger conspiracy. We have to intensify our movement, and that will never happen without public support. We have to continue the fight we are carrying out in court. At the same time, we want mass movements again on this issue. We do not want any politics on this," he said.