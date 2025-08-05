While U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly stated that he will "substantially" increase tariffs on India, New Delhi has made it clear that it will not yield to pressure. Meanwhile, Russia has also pushed back against Washington’s move.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger once famously said, “Being America’s enemy may be dangerous, but being its friend is fatal.” That sentiment seems to be playing out in real time as the relationship between India and the US may be emerging into a diplomatic turning point. In today's DNA episode, Managing Editor of Zee News, Rahul Sinha, analysed a possible alliance between India, Russia, and China:

In a strong statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused the U.S. of using tariffs as a tool to dominate other nations. She said countries that chose a different path from Washington were being economically pressured and that Russia supports a multipolar and equitable world order. This, she added, is why Russia stands with India—and even with China—against America’s hegemonic approach.

Zakharova further claimed the U.S. is reacting out of frustration as it struggles to accept its diminishing influence in the new world order. According to her, tariffs and sanctions will not stop the shift toward a new global structure.

Zakharova also suggested, a new alliance could be on the brink after the US' tariffs announcement. This emerging alignment between Russia, India, and China could reshape the global balance of power.

The question now being asked: Has Donald Trump’s aggressive trade policy inadvertently triggered the rise of a powerful R-I-C-H bloc?

What Is 'RICH'?

A new alliance named 'RICH'—short for Russia, India, and China—could pose an even greater challenge to the United States than the BRICS. The acronym itself, symbolizing “wealth and prosperity,” hints at a formidable coalition.

While Russia has previously called for stronger India-Russia-China cooperation, current global tensions and Trump’s policies may make this partnership more realistic than ever before.

'RICH' vs America

GDP Power: America has a GDP of US Donald 28 trillion (Rs. 23 lakh crore), but the combined GDP of Russia, India, and China is close behind at Rs. 21 lakh crore.

Population Power: Together, India, China, and Russia are home to nearly 3 billion people—about 37 percent of the world’s population—far surpassing the U.S., which has just 330 million people or 4 percent of the global total.

Military Strength: The combined military strength of the three nations is 4.8 million troops, compared to America’s 1.3 million. Even when factoring in NATO allies, the numbers still tilt heavily toward the RICH bloc.

Nuclear Arsenal: RICH nations possess approximately 6,300 nuclear weapons, compared to America’s 5,200.

Defense Capabilities, Self-Sufficiency

While the U.S. remains the world’s largest arms producer, Russia and China also rank among the top global arms manufacturers. India, too, is rapidly advancing toward self-reliance in defense production. Together, the three countries could pose a significant challenge to NATO on land, at sea, and in the air. However, experts caution that military confrontation between global powers could have catastrophic consequences, making economic and diplomatic battles more likely.

Notably, these countries are also resource-rich and largely self-sufficient:

Energy: Russia holds vast reserves of oil, gas, and coal and is a major exporter of fossil fuels. India is advancing in nuclear and solar energy, while China leads globally in the manufacture of solar panels and wind turbines. Natural Resources: Russia has significant reserves of titanium, nickel, cobalt, and uranium. China accounts for over 60 percent of global rare earth metal production. India, meanwhile, is rich in bauxite, iron ore, graphite, and manganese. Agriculture: India is the world’s largest producer of milk and pulses. Russia leads in wheat exports, while China excels in agricultural machinery and food production.

In short, if united, these three nations would have little need for external support in energy, food, or defense.

Strategic Shifts and Diplomatic Openings

While deep mistrust exists between India and China, recent developments suggest that the gap may be narrowing. India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is set to visit China this month, followed by a trip by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar. These diplomatic engagements, possibly accelerated by Trump’s confrontational tactics, may help bridge long-standing divides.