Rickshaw To Rockstar: Viral Makeover Turns Driver Into Internet Sensation

An e-rickshaw driver became an online sensation after an influencer gave him a stunning makeover, transforming his rugged everyday look into a sharp, model-like style.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 03:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rickshaw To Rockstar: Viral Makeover Turns Driver Into Internet SensationCredit Image ( Photo : Viral video/ Instagram )

In a heartwarming tale of style, skill, and the power of social media, an unsuspecting e-rickshaw driver has taken the internet by storm after an influencer gave him a jaw-dropping makeover. What started as an ordinary day on the streets turned into a transformation fit for the big screen, with millions now calling him an 'international model'.

The viral Instagram reel has now clocked over 13.3 million views and 8 lakh likes. It begins with the driver’s rugged, everyday look, before the influencer works his magic. First came an army side-part haircut, lending a sharp and formal edge, followed by a neatly trimmed beard using the “diamond cut” rule.

A natural de-tan treatment with Kasuri methi and curd gave his face a fresh glow, while a nourishing mix of Bhringraj and Vitamin E capsules boosted his hair’s volume and strength.

Once the grooming was complete, it was time to dress the part. The driver swapped his usual attire for a mud-coloured crinkled-texture shirt paired with white relaxed-fit pants, complemented by a brown watch and loafers. The final reveal left viewers stunned his confident new look, exuding charm and elegance.

Social Media Reaction

Social media exploded with praise. “Bro became a rickshawala to a Hollywood actor,” one user said, while another commented, “He was born to be a model.” Many even expressed a desire to undergo their own glow-up after witnessing the striking transformation.

“This is insane looks like a Bollywood debut poster!”

“From rickshaw to runway model in one cut.”

“The confidence in his eyes after the makeover… priceless.”

“Someone give this man a modelling contract already.”, Users posted.

 

Dozens of fan edits and meme pages jumped on the trend, pairing his transformation with dramatic music, movie dialogues, and “glow-up challenge” hashtags.

