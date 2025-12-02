'Ridiculous Statement': India Rejects Pakistan’s Claims Of Blocking Humanitarian Flights To Sri Lanka

India on Tuesday strongly criticised Pakistan over claims that New Delhi had denied overflight clearance to Pakistani aircraft carrying humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka, describing the statement by the Pakistan Foreign Office (PFO) as “ridiculous” and an attempt to “spread anti-India misinformation.”

Responding to questions from the media regarding Pakistan’s allegations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that India had promptly processed the request and granted permission for the flights.

“We reject the ridiculous statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, which is yet another attempt to spread anti-India misinformation,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

He added that the request for overflight clearance was received by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at around 1300 hours on 1 December 2025. “Considering the urgency of the humanitarian aid, the Government of India processed the request the same day and granted overflight permission according to the proposed itinerary at 1730 hours on 1 December 2025,” Jaiswal stated.

The MEA reaffirmed India’s commitment to supporting the people of Sri Lanka during these difficult times through all available channels.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office had earlier claimed that India blocked humanitarian assistance being sent to Sri Lanka and alleged that the Pakistani aircraft carrying aid experienced delays exceeding 60 hours, according to the Pakistani daily Dawn.

Sri Lanka has been severely affected by extreme weather, flash floods, and landslides following Cyclone Ditwah. The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) reported that the death toll has risen to 410, as cited by the Sri Lankan media outlet Daily Mirror.

The DMC also stated that floods, landslides, and other severe weather conditions have impacted 1.4 million people from 407,594 families.

On 28 November, India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to provide urgent search-and-rescue operations, as well as Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) to Sri Lanka in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, which caused widespread disruption and loss of life across the island.

India has reiterated its firm commitment to supporting the Sri Lankan people, providing rapid, coordinated, and sustained assistance to the districts affected by the disaster through Operation Sagar Bandhu.

(With IANS inputs)