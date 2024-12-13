Advertisement
KARNATAKA

Rift In Karnataka BJP? Two MLAs Defy Party Decision Amid Waqf Debate

BJP members staged a walkout from the Assembly as ruling Congress members allegedly tried to obstruct Leader of Opposition R Ashoka from raising the Waqf issue.

|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 08:34 PM IST|Source: PTI
BELAGAVI: Two BJP MLAs S T Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar on Friday defied the party's decision and stay put in the Legislative Assembly, when all other saffron party legislators staged a walkout.

BJP members staged a walkout from the Assembly as ruling Congress members allegedly tried to obstruct Leader of Opposition R Ashoka from raising the Waqf issue.

Some Congress MLAs led by P M Narendraswamy sought to raise some cases against BJP MLA N Munirathna.

Soon after the zero hour, Speaker U T Khader allowed Ashoka to raise the Waqf issue. At this point Narendraswamy, Nayana Motamma, and few others demanded that they be allowed to raise Munirathna issue, accusing him of making casteist slur. They said "it cannot be tolerated." Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda also requested that he be allowed to make a statement on the rains and damages caused by it in the state.

Angered by this conduct of the ruling party, Ashoka along with all other BJP members staged a walkout making comments targeting the government. Somashekhar remained seated in his seat when all other BJP MLAs walked out, later Hebbar too joined him.

Somashekhar and Hebbar are seen as "rebels" in the party for some time now. At the recent state BJP core committee meeting it was decided to take action against both Somashekhar and Hebbar, either by suspending them and moving for their disqualification as MLAs immediately, in consultation with the high command.

Later BJP members came back to attend House proceedings, and discussion was allowed on Waqf issue.

