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Rift over seat-sharing for 2027 UP elections? Akhilesh Yadav to skip crucial INDIA bloc meet

The SP has sent its Rajya Sabha MP Harendra Malik to represent the party at the Delhi meeting.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 08:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 08:25 PM IST
Rift over seat-sharing for 2027 UP elections? Akhilesh Yadav to skip crucial INDIA bloc meet
Image Credit: The SP is part of the Congress-led INDIA bloc. (File photo: ANI)

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Rift over seat-sharing for 2027 UP elections? Akhilesh Yadav to skip crucial INDIA bloc meet
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