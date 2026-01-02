'Right To defend...': Jaishankar Stern Message Amid Bangladesh-Pakistan Threats

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar issued a stern warning on Friday, asserting India's unwavering right to defend itself against terrorism as threats from Pakistan and Bangladesh continue to escalate.

In a forceful statement that left no room for ambiguity, Jaishankar declared, "If a country decides that it will deliberately, persistently, and unrepentantly continue with terrorism, we have a right to defend our people against terrorism. We will exercise that right."

The EAM's remarks come at a critical time when India faces mounting security challenges from its neighbors-Pakistan's continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism and Bangladesh's growing instability creating safe havens for anti-India elements.

Jaishankar specifically called out the hypocrisy of nations seeking cooperation while harboring terrorists, stating bluntly, "You can't say, 'Please share water with me, but I will continue terrorism with you.' That's not reconcilable."

Speaking at an IIT Madras event, Jaishankar said, "You can also have bad neighbours. Unfortunately, we do. When you have bad neighbours, if you look to the one to the west. If a country decides that it will deliberately, persistently, and unrepentantly continue with terrorism, we have a right to defend our people against terrorism. We will exercise that right. How we exercise that right is up to us."

Jaishankar added, "Nobody can tell us what we should or should not do. We will do whatever we have to do to defend ourselves. Many years ago, we agreed to a water sharing arrangement, but if you had decades of terrorism, there is no good neighbourliness. If there is no good neighbourliness, you don't get the benefits of that good neighbourliness. You can't say, 'Please share water with me, but I will continue terrorism with you.' That's not reconcilable."