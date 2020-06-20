Rise above petty politics: Amit Shah hits back at Rahul Gandhi with video of soldier's father

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared a video of a father of an Indian Army personnel who was injured in the recent violent clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley to criticise Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his continues allegations on the Centre of not doing enough to tackle the issue.

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi, Shah advised the Wayanad MP to not indulge in petty politics at a time when the entire country is united on the Galwan Valley stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops. "A brave armyman`s father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr. Rahul Gandhi. At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest," Shah tweeted along with a video.

In a video message that has gone viral on social media, the father of the injured soldier is heard saying, "The Indian Army is a strong army and can defeat China. Rahul Gandhi do not indulge in politics in this. My son fought in the army and will continue fighting in the army. I pray to God that he gets better soon."

The Twitter video post from the Union Minister came a day after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video of the same man seen narrating a conversation with his son who recounted how he was injured in the clash with Chinese soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Rahul has been posting regularly on Twitter on the face-off in Ladakh. Earlier on Saturday too, he had taken to Twitter and questioned Prime Minister Modi on the Galwan Valley face-off.

"PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: Why were our soldiers killed? Where were they killed?" Rahul shared a post on Twitter.

The recent stand-off at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh saw at least 20 soldiers being killed in a clash with Chinese troops on the night of June 15.

