New Delhi: India logged in 18,840 fresh cases of Covid-19 infections and 43 deaths in the past 24 hours as reported by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (July 9). Apart from this, 16,104 discharges were seen and there was a total recovery rate of 98.51%. Currently there are 1,25,028 active cases in the country. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Amid the constantly rising infections, a school in Tamil Nadu’s Andipatti turned into a Covid-19 hotspot after 31 students tested positive for the virus. The cases were found in a government school in Theni district on Friday, reported ANI. According to the District Education Department, the cases have been reported from Theni Government Secondary School, Andipatti.

Besides students, 10 parents have also tested positive for Covid-19. The District Education Department has temporarily closed the school in repsonse to the risk. The health department said students and parents from the school have been asked to isolate themselves. The health department is in process of contact tracing.

