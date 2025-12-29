Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001393https://zeenews.india.com/india/rising-islamist-extremism-in-bangladesh-threatens-global-stability-report-3001393.html
NewsIndiaRising Islamist Extremism In Bangladesh Threatens Global Stability: Report
BANGLADESH

Rising Islamist Extremism In Bangladesh Threatens Global Stability: Report

Bangladesh is undergoing a visible Islamist drift marked by mob violence, intimidation of minorities, silencing of secular voices, and the normalisation of religious vigilantism.

|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 08:59 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rising Islamist Extremism In Bangladesh Threatens Global Stability: Report

TEL AVIV: Bangladesh's drift towards Islamist extremism enabled by complacency is not merely a distant domestic concern but a strategic warning with potential repercussions that could spill onto European streets and target Israeli and Jewish communities worldwide if left unaddressed, a report detailed on Monday. 

"For years, Bangladesh was treated by Western policymakers as a peripheral concern in the global fight against Islamist extremism — too distant, too inward-looking, too preoccupied with domestic politics to matter strategically. That illusion is collapsing under the 'interim' regime of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus," Sergio Restelli, an Italian political advisor, author and geopolitical expert, wrote in 'Times of Israel'.

According to Restelli, the recent incident of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das, who was killed in mob lynching in Bangladesh amid religious incitement, with inaction from law enforcement is not an aberration, but a reflection of a deeper and more dangerous transformation unfolding inside one of the world's most populous Muslim-majority states.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Bangladesh is undergoing a visible Islamist drift marked by mob violence, intimidation of minorities, silencing of secular voices, and the normalisation of religious vigilantism. These developments are often framed as internal law-and-order failures by Yunus, who took over once a Muslim brotherhood backed student coup deposed democratically elected Sheikh Hasina. In reality, they represent the growth of an ideological ecosystem that does not stop at Bangladesh's borders — and one that increasingly intersects with global jihadist narratives hostile to the West and obsessively fixated on Israel," the expert detailed.

The brutal killing of Das, the report stressed, not only exposed the vulnerability of Bangladesh's Hindu minority but also reflected how religious violence is gaining social legitimacy.

"Lynching is not spontaneous; it requires moral permission. When mobs act in the name of religious righteousness and face weak consequences, extremism migrates from the margins to the mainstream. That shift is what should alarm Israeli and European security planners alike," it mentioned.

The report highlighted that when religious minorities are killed with impunity, when mob violence is legitimised, and when Islamist rhetoric links local grievance with global hatred, the consequences transcend national borders.

"What begins as persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh can, over time, translate into radicalisation pipelines affecting European cities—and ultimately Israeli and Jewish targets worldwide," it noted.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

hand cream
Hand Creams That Turn Dry Hands Into Silky Soft
Technology
Tech Billionaire Elon Musk Accuses Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates; Know Why
Face Moisturizer
Moisturizers That Transform Your Daily Skincare Routine
goa nightclub fire
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Sent To Judicial Custody Till 9th January
Uttar Pradesh
'When They Will Play, Country Will Flourish': CM Yogi On Youth In Sports
kurta set
Women Kurta Sets That Blend Comfort, Style & Grace
Jammu and Kashmir
High Alert In Jammu & Kashmir Ahead of New Year 2026 As Tourist Rush Peaks
Parliament
Viksit Bharat 2047: Time To Set Minimum Education Criteria For MPs, MLAs?
Road accident
Viral Video: Shocking Accident Caught On Camera In Uttar Pradesh
maracuja fruit
Maracuja: The Tropical Superfruit You Need To Know About