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NewsIndiaBengal shockwave: Ritabrata Banerjee claims LoP post after massive TMC revolt
RITABRATA BANERJEE

Bengal shockwave: Ritabrata Banerjee claims LoP post after massive TMC revolt

Ritabrata Banerjee has emerged as the new Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly after securing support from 58 rebel TMC legislators. The development marks a major political setback for the Trinamool Congress leadership and could reshape the state's political landscape amid growing internal divisions.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2026, 06:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bengal shockwave: Ritabrata Banerjee claims LoP post after massive TMC revoltTMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee (L) and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee (R). (Photo: ANI)

In a stunning political coup, expelled TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee has emerged as the new Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly after receiving support from a large group of rebel TMC MLAs. The development marks a major political shift in the state and highlights growing divisions within the Trinamool Congress. The move could significantly impact West Bengal politics in the coming months.

Major setback for TMC leadership

The development comes days after Ritabrata Banerjee was expelled by the Trinamool Congress for alleged anti-party activities. Despite his expulsion, 58 MLAs rallied behind him, triggering speculation about a possible split within the party.

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Speaker receives and accepts support letters

After getting support from 58 MLAs, Ritabrata Banerjee met Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose, along with several dissident legislators and submitted the letters of support on Wednesday. The Speaker has accepted the support letters. Notably, the rebel MLAs reportedly described Mamata Banerjee as their chairperson, indicating that their protest is aimed at the party leadership's choice for LoP (Soubhadeb Chattopadhyay) rather than the party chief herself.

 

 

 

(This is a developing story.)

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