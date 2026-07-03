/Ritabrata-led TMC rebel faction takes possession of the party headquarters in Kolkata

In a fresh development in the ongoing crisis in the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a rebel faction led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ritabrata Banerjee has taken physical control of the party’s main office in Kolkata’s Metropolitan area, on Friday.
The rebels, accompanied by several MLAs including Firhad Hakim, Sandipan Saha, and Javed Khan, along with party treasurer Akruzzaman, entered the premises, changed the locks, put up new posters, and held a meeting inside the building.
Reportedly, the rebel faction declared that the office was their official headquarters and installed a poster at the main gate naming senior MLA Arup Roy as the chairman of the All India Trinamool Congress. Notably, photographs and cutouts of Mamata Banerjee inside the building were left untouched.
The move comes a day after the rebel delegation met the Election Commission in Delhi to press their claim over the party’s name, symbol, and assets. The Election Commission has asked both factions to submit their documents and counterclaims by July 6.
Mamata Banerjee's loyalists who reached the office found the gates locked. Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh termed the takeover “unfortunate” and questioned why locks were being put up on the party office.
The loyalist camp also alleged that the rebels had the tacit support of the state administration and police, a charge the dissidents have denied.
On the reports of the rebel faction taking over the Kolkata office, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, “We have lodged a formal police complaint against those who trespassed into Trinamool Bhavan today and put a lock on it. There was absolutely no need to put a lock on the premises. Furthermore, expelled members have no right to enter the party office. We had made a request to the police regarding this. We could have easily broken the lock they installed, but we refrained from any illegal or irresponsible actions. Although we had appealed to the police, they allowed the intruders to lock the premises and then stood guard to protect that lock. When we asked the police to facilitate entry, the local police, RAF, and central forces simply stood there. This is a major conspiracy to damage the Trinamool party...The people of Bengal and Trinamool workers are watching everything,” quotes ANI.
Meanwhile, TMC MP Saugata Roy said, "This is completely wrong and unlawful. We will look into the matter. We will initiate civil and criminal action against this. Our people have gone there; let us see what they report."
The internal rebellion has grown significantly in recent weeks. Last month, the dissidents held a special session, elected Arup Roy as chairperson, and announced a parallel organisational structure. The rebel camp now claims the support of around 65 MLAs.
Earlier, 20 of the party’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs broke away, merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), and aligned with the BJP-led NDA.
The bitter power struggle is now centred on control of the party name, symbol, finances, and assets, with both sides claiming to be the “real” Trinamool Congress.
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