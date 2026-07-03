/Ritabrata-led TMC rebel faction takes possession of the party headquarters in Kolkata

On the reports of the rebel faction taking over the Kolkata office, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, “We have lodged a formal police complaint against those who trespassed into Trinamool Bhavan today and put a lock on it. There was absolutely no need to put a lock on the premises. Furthermore, expelled members have no right to enter the party office. We had made a request to the police regarding this. We could have easily broken the lock they installed, but we refrained from any illegal or irresponsible actions. Although we had appealed to the police, they allowed the intruders to lock the premises and then stood guard to protect that lock. When we asked the police to facilitate entry, the local police, RAF, and central forces simply stood there. This is a major conspiracy to damage the Trinamool party...The people of Bengal and Trinamool workers are watching everything,” quotes ANI.