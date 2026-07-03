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  • /Ritabrata-led TMC rebel faction takes possession of the party headquarters in Kolkata

Ritabrata-led TMC rebel faction takes possession of the party headquarters in Kolkata

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has asked both factions to submit their documents and counterclaims by July 6.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 10:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 10:12 PM IST
Ritabrata-led TMC rebel faction takes possession of the party headquarters in Kolkata
Image Credit: IANS

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