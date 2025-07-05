Rivals No More? Raj, Uddhav Thackeray To Reunite In Rally For Marathi Identity

In a striking turn in Maharashtra's ever-evolving political landscape, estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray will share the stage on Saturday, July 5, after nearly two decades of political rivalry, leading a high-profile rally to defend the Marathi language.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. at the NSCI Dome in Worli, marking a potential turning point in both cultural and political spheres.

The rally, organized by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), follows their successful opposition to the state’s proposed three-language policy, which prompted the Mahayuti government to put the policy on hold. Dubbed a “victory rally,” the event is being held to celebrate what both parties are calling a triumph for Marathi unity.

In an important public update, Raj Thackeray announced the revised date of the rally via a tweet, stating: "With warm regards, Jai Maharashtra. This morning, for our Marathi language, for Maharashtra, and for the Marathi people, a march was announced for the upcoming 6th of July. There is a slight change in that plan; the march will now take place on Saturday, 5th July, at 10 AM instead of Sunday, 6th July. The location and all other details remain unchanged. Therefore, the media and the people of Maharashtra should take note of this change."

According to media reports, the rally is expected to draw a wide and diverse audience, ranging from Marathi writers, poets, and educators to editors, artists, and enthusiastic citizens. The Worli Dome, with a capacity of 7,000 to 8,000 people, will feature LED screens inside, outside, and along surrounding roads to accommodate overflow crowds and ensure maximum visibility.

While the reunion has energized sections of the public and Marathi cultural groups, it has also drawn criticism from political rivals. BJP MP Narayan Rane dismissed the event as a strategic move ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, stating, “It is not about Marathi pride. It is about saving their political future ahead of the BMC polls.”

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Ramdas Kadam also questioned the credibility of Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership, saying, “Most of the Marathi people were compelled to leave Mumbai during the 30-year tenure of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena rule in the BMC.”

Nevertheless, MNS leader Prakash Mahajan expressed optimism about the joint effort: “This could be a positive sign for the unity of Marathi people.”

Invitations were extended to Sharad Pawar, founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress leader Harshavardhan Sapkal, though neither is expected to attend. MNS sources said they were unable to reach Sapkal, while Pawar, although present in Mumbai, is not likely to join the rally.

As speculation swirls about whether this reunion signals a deeper political alignment, all eyes will be on Worli this morning. The event could become more than just a cultural statement, it may shape the course of Maharashtra’s political future.