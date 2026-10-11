/Riyadh airport attack: 10 Indians injured, one succumbs to injuries, says Embassy

Ten Indian nationals were injured in an attack on Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia, with one of them later succumbing to their injuries, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Sunday. In a post on X, the Embassy confirmed the death and expressed condolences to the victim’s family, adding that it was providing assistance to ensure the early repatriation of the mortal remains.
“It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains,” the Embassy said.
Earlier, the Embassy had said that 10 Indians were among those injured in Saturday’s attack on Riyadh airport. It said officials were in touch with local authorities and had contacted hospital authorities to check on the injured.
“Embassy of India, Riyadh has been following up on the dastardly attack on Riyadh airport yesterday in which 12 people unfortunately died and more than 300 were injured,” the Embassy said in its post.
“It is learnt that 11 Indians are among those injured in the attack. Embassy has been in touch with local authorities to enquire about their well being. Our officials have also reached out to the hospital authorities. We will provide further updates as they become available,” it added.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the Indian Embassy was taking the necessary steps to assist those affected.
“Our Embassy is doing everything necessary in this difficult situation. May follow their updates,” Jaishankar said on X while sharing the Embassy’s statement.
The attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital on Saturday killed 12 people and injured 309 others, according to the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation.
In a statement issued early on Sunday, the authority said the dead included four Saudi citizens and eight foreign nationals. Among the foreign victims were two Bangladeshis and one national each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan, Xinhua news agency reported.
The injured were being treated at several hospitals, with some reported to be in serious condition.
Airport operations were temporarily suspended following the attack while authorities assessed the damage and carried out safety checks, according to an earlier statement from the aviation authority.
Following Saturday’s attack, Yemen’s Houthi group said it was prepared to take reciprocal measures with Saudi Arabia to keep airports, seaports and other facilities serving humanitarian purposes outside the escalating military confrontation.
Meanwhile, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported that Saudi Arabia had launched a fresh wave of air and missile strikes across Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen on Saturday.
The reported targets included Sanaa International Airport in the Houthi-held capital, areas near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait and several northern provinces.
The latest developments come amid an intensifying exchange of strikes between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, raising concerns over the safety of civilian infrastructure and people caught in the conflict.
(With IANS inputs)
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