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Riyadh airport attack: 10 Indians injured, one succumbs to injuries, says Embassy

Earlier, the Embassy had said that 10 Indians were among those injured in Saturday’s attack on Riyadh airport. It said officials were in touch with local authorities and had contacted hospital authorities to check on the injured.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 10:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 10:17 PM IST
Riyadh airport attack: 10 Indians injured, one succumbs to injuries, says Embassy
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Riyadh airport attack: 10 Indians injured, one succumbs to injuries, says Embassy
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