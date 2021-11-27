RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to AIIMS

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical science (AIIMS) in New Delhi after he complained of fever, the sources said.

He was admitted to the hospital on Friday. According to the sources, Lalu`s health condition is stable.

Lalu Prasad Yadav had returned to Bihar last month after over 3 years.

The Jharkhand High Court, earlier in April, granted bail to Yadav.

The former Bihar Chief Minister, who was undergoing treatment at Ranchi`s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for two years, was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi in January.

