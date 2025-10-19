A political drama of great intensity was played out today outside the Patna home of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav, when a top party leader and ticket contender openly wept after being spurned by his party from filing. Madan Shah, who wanted to fight from the Madhuban Assembly constituency, had a heated public protest, ripping his own clothes and weeping on the streets.

Ticket Denial Sparks Emotional Outburst

The theatrics of the incident soon came with a crowd, and it was recorded on camera, which has since been shared on social media, going viral and generating debate again on party ticket secrecy.

Public Display of Despair: Madan Shah was witnessed tearing his traditional kurta, lying flat on the street, and howling bitterly outside the RJD chief's residence. The bedlam ultimately compelled security personnel to intervene, taking Shah away from the area.

Chasing the Chief: In another video, Shah was observed in frantic attempts to chase Lalu Prasad Yadav's car when the leader of the party arrived at his residence.

Allegations of 'Cash-for-Ticket' Scandal

Shah wasn't shy in his charges, accusing a key party functionary directly of corruption and selling the seat to a competing candidate.

Direct Accusation: Shah alleged his ticket was rejected because he had declined to pay a bribe. Shah named Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav directly, accusing the MP of "brokered" the ticket in return for a cash payment.

VIDEO | Patna: Former RJD candidate Madan Shah break down outside RJD chief and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's residence.



He said, "Lalu Prasad Yadav promised to give me a ticket for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025... RJD leader Sanjay Yadav had demanded ₹2.7 crore, and… pic.twitter.com/zXW1eBbZ8g — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 19, 2025

Seat Handed Over: Shah said the Madhuban Assembly seat was rather given to Dr. Santosh Kushwaha.

"Prioritising Deep Pockets": Obviously distraught and in tears, Shah complained, "The party has not considered sincere and hardworking workers like me. They are now giving preference to people with deep pockets."

The leadership of RJD still hasn't made an official announcement on Shah's specific corruption and favoritism charges over the selection of candidates.

