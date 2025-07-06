RJD Challenges EC’s Voter List Revision In Supreme Court Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha challenged the ECI's move of immediate implementation of the SIR of the voter list across Bihar.
Ahead of the Bihar Assembly election, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Sunday challenged the Election Commission of India's (ECI) move of immediate implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Supreme Court, ANI reported.
On behalf of RJD, its MP Manoj Jha has challenged the Election Commission of India's (ECI) move in the Supreme Court few months ahead of election.
