RJD Challenges EC’s Voter List Revision In Supreme Court Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly election, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Sunday challenged the Election Commission of India's (ECI) move of immediate implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Supreme Court, ANI reported.

