RJD Protests Outside Bihar Legislative Assembly, Claims It Fails To Address Unemployed, Youth, Farmers And Women In Budget

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs staged a protest outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. They alleged that nothing was announced for the unemployed, youth, farmers and women in the budget. RJD leaders were seen carrying lollipops and toys in their hands.

RJD leader Bhai Virendra said, "We conducted a survey for caste census and based on that, we had given 75 percent reservations. It was not included in the ninth schedule. We demand that the government include it in the Ninth Schedule and provide participation based on number.

This double-engine government is only cheating the public. In the name of budget they have given toy in the hands of people. Nothing was done for the unemployed, youth, farmers and women. The budget has been announced keeping elections in the mind."

RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan said that currently, there are two deputy Chief Ministers in the state, but people are getting nothing.

He said, "The youth of Bihar want jobs, women want Rs 2500 in their bank accounts, 200 units of free electricity, but did anyone get anything? They have handed a lollipop and 'jhunhuna' to the youth. What is CM Nitish Kumar doing for youths who are migrating to other states for jobs? In the last 20 years, Nitish Kumar has given a lollipop in the hands of the people."

RJD leader Vijay Samrat said that there is nothing for the people in the budget, and the state government has given a toy in the hands of people.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday praised the Bihar Budget for 2025-26 and said it is for the development of all sections, and added that sports, college, and medical facilities will be available in all blocks.

"This budget is for the development of all sections... Sports, college, and medical facilities will be available in all blocks. In this budget, scholarships for SC/ST children have been doubled. This budget is a budget for all-around development," Singh told ANI.

Bihar's government on Monday unveiled a Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, marking a significant 13.6 per cent increase from the previous year's Rs 2.79 lakh crore allocation.

This budget, presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary, holds special significance as it's the ruling government's last budget before the state elections later this year.

The substantial hike in budget allocation is expected to bolster various sectors, including infrastructure development, social welfare, human development, and administrative purposes.