RJD’s BIG Bihar Poll Pitch: How Tejashwi Yadav Aims To Win Assembly Election With Youth-Poor-Women Plank

The political dynamics of Bihar have always intrigued the experts, with results often turning out to be a surprise. Once again, the fight is between the Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The high-stakes showdown in Bihar’s political landscape is largely defined by caste dynamics and issues like unemployment and migration.

The RJD's Chief Minister face is Tejashwi Yadav, the son of former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. Once the deputy to current CM Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi is now apparently eyeing his maiden term as Chief Minister. From promising 200 units of free electricity to vocally highlighting the crimes in Bihar and wooing women with the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana of Rs 2,500 monthly financial aid, the party has shifted into full-fledged campaign mode.

RJD's Strategy

RJD Spokesperson, Dr. Shyam Kumar, said that the party's politics is not about distributing a few kilograms of free ration but about the development and upliftment of Bihar. “Our politics is that it is a kind of socialism, we will create jobs, and people will make their lives. Others will talk about some kg of food, whereas we do concrete work,” he stated.

He talked about three pillars that RJD is following- 'social reform, socialism, and secularism'. “The three pillars and the constitution are the most important for us. We will work to give social reform, economic reform, and political reform. And will work to ensure participation and contribution, dignity, equality, rights, and respect for all people. We will do concrete work so that the youth will get jobs," he said.

The RJD spokesperson further added, “The result will be inclusive development. There will not be mechanical development. It will not be just privatisation."

Dr. Kumar also mentioned RJD's plan to tackle the systematic issues of Bihar, including the water problem and getting the state a 'Special State' status.

RJD’s Poverty Plank

Dr. Anuj Kumar Tarun, RJD Spokesperson and Assistant Professor, Department of Hindi, PG Campus, Magadh University, Bodhgaya, explained that the party is aware of the struggles people face due to inflation and rising prices, and the party is also promising to alleviate some of that burden if it comes to power.

However, when asked how the party plans to fund its promise of 200 units of free electricity, spokespersons gave no clear answer, saying only that the funding source would be decided and the pledge fulfilled once they come to power.

Prashant Kishor Factor

When asked if RJD considers Prashant Kishor a threat in Bihar elections, Dr. Rakesh Ranjan, RJD Spokesperson and Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, Government Degree College Pakaridyal, emphasised that the current political landscape in Bihar highlights the growing demand for representation and participation among backward communities.

"There's no threat. A reason for this is that with the rise of political consciousness among backwards communities, there's a newfound assertion for representation and participation in democracy. People from these communities are now demanding that their leaders should be from their community as well," Dr. Ranjan stated.

He further said, "Bihar is currently in a transitional phase, and it may take 10 years for people to shift towards issue-based politics. Right now, the focus is on representation and participation, and people are asserting their demands strongly. So, while the future is uncertain, there's no immediate threat."

'Rift Within Mahagathbandhan'

Dr. Kumar assured that there is no infighting in the Mahagathbandhan and they are ready to present a united front in the Bihar polls.

“There is harmony; we are all so dedicated to the people of Bihar. We are all one. So, as far as the matter of seat sharing is concerned, our ambition is not just for the CM chair. We are working based on our ideology; we are standing up for all the demands of the people,” Dr. Kumar said.

As the RJD prepares for the Bihar elections expected in November, the JD(U), in alliance with the BJP, still appears undecided on its Chief Ministerial face. With both camps sharpening their strategies, Bihar is bracing for a fierce battle that could reshape the state’s political landscape.