RJD To Hold Conferences In All 243 Bihar Assembly Constituencies: Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav said on Saturday that his party, RJD, will hold conferences in all 243 Bihar Assembly constituencies to strengthen the party organisation.

“Our meeting was not only for the election strategy. We will organise conferences in all 243 Assembly constituencies of Bihar to strengthen the party’s organisational structure at the grassroots level. Our party cadre will go from village to village to establish direct communication with the people through these conferences. Emphasis will be placed on increasing the activism of party workers at the village level,” said Bihar LoP after attending a high-level meeting of his party at its state office in Patna.

He further added that the party’s focus would be on spreading the message of social justice to every household.

“Our objective is to maintain direct contact with the public and to convey the ideology and policies of the RJD effectively. This strategy is crucial for strengthening the party’s base in the current election environment,” Yadav said.

The preparations underway are not just for the RJD alone but are part of a broader strategy crafted jointly by the INDIA Bloc.

The INDIA Bloc includes six political parties: RJD, Congress, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), and Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

In the crucial meeting held on April 25, several important decisions were taken, including the formation of a 21-member Coordination Committee to oversee election preparations and broader alliance activities.

Tejashwi Yadav has been appointed as the Chairman of this committee. The committee includes: five members from RJD, four members from Congress, three members each from CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) and VIP.

Among the RJD members in the coordination committee are senior leaders like Tejashwi Yadav, National General Secretary Abdulbari Siddiqui, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav, Former Minister Alok Mehta, and State General Secretary Ranvijay Sahu.

Speaking after the meeting, RJD MP Manoj Jha emphasised that the discussion went beyond just electoral strategies.

Manoj Jha said: “We want to do politics of employment, justice, and brotherhood — not just for power. We aim to ensure social inclusion and justice for the deprived sections. We must maintain a distance from the politics of false promises and work towards sustainable development.”