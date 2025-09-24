RJD Unveils New Campaign Anthem Ahead Of Bihar Polls
With the Bihar Assembly elections drawing closer, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has released a new campaign anthem to connect with voters. The song, titled “Kaam Ke Neta Ba Bhaiya, Kaam Ke Neta”, highlights Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership and promises of development.
Trending Photos
With the Bihar Assembly elections drawing closer, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has released a new campaign anthem to connect with voters. The song, titled “Kaam Ke Neta Ba Bhaiya, Kaam Ke Neta”, highlights Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership and promises of development.
#biharelection2025 #BiharElection pic.twitter.com/ANo5F0rWKN — Namrata Mohanty (@namrata0105_m) September 24, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement