RJD Unveils New Campaign Anthem Ahead Of Bihar Polls

With the Bihar Assembly elections drawing closer, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has released a new campaign anthem to connect with voters. The song, titled “Kaam Ke Neta Ba Bhaiya, Kaam Ke Neta”, highlights Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership and promises of development.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 11:44 AM IST | Source: Bureau