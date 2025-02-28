'RJD Will Win So...': JDU Makes BIG Claim Against Tejashwi Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Polls

Bihar Politics: There are still a few months until the Assembly polls in Bihar, but the political atmosphere in the state is heating up with each passing day. In the run-up to the elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal (United) are engaging in a war of words and attacking each other over several issues.

On Friday, the JDU claimed that the RJD will win so few seats in the Bihar assembly elections that its leader, Tejashwi Yadav, will not even be the Leader of the Opposition. The state's ruling party slammed him for his jibe at the recent Cabinet expansion.

After Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inducted seven new ministers from the BJP quota into his Cabinet, Yadav, presently the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, said on Thursday that it will not make any difference to the fortunes of the ruling party, as this will prove to be the last term of this government.

Responding to Tejashwi Yadav, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said the RJD rule under Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi had left Bihar in dire straits and that Nitish Kumar has worked to improve its condition on every development metric.

In a statement, Prasad alleged that the people of Bihar still "shudder" thinking of the "jungle raj" of the RJD rule, when numerous caste massacres occurred, and people were killed in broad daylight and were abducted for ransom.

The JD(U) leader further stated that Tejashwi Yadav should apologize to the state before misleading its people in the name of development. Nitish Kumar has restored peace and the rule of law (in Bihar), besides empowering all sections of the society, be it the youth, women, SCs, or the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), he added.

"People of Bihar know the truth of the RJD and will not fall for their lies. They will teach a political lesson to a dynastic party like the RJD," he said. Bihar is set to go to polls later this year.

(With PTI Inputs)