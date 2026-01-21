Road Accident In MP’s Betul Claims Life Of Class 3 Student; 11 Children Injured

A road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district claimed the life of a young schoolgirl and left several children seriously injured on Wednesday, sparking concerns over road safety in the region.

The incident occurred near the Purna River in the Bhainsdehi police station area, around 60 km from the district headquarters, police officials said.

A school van carrying young students collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle, causing the van to overturn violently. The crash occurred in the early hours, turning a routine school journey into a scene of horror. Harshita Patankar, a Class 3 student, died on the spot.

A total of 15 school-going children were travelling in the van. Of them, 11 children sustained injuries, with five in critical condition.

Local residents rushed to the site and helped rescue the trapped children, who were first taken to the Community Health Centre in Bhainsdehi for immediate medical attention, police said.

The four most seriously wounded were later transferred to the district hospital in Betul for advanced treatment.

The van driver, Sonu Patankar, also suffered injuries in the collision. Both vehicles were extensively damaged in the impact. Eyewitness accounts described the scene as chaotic, with debris scattered along the road near the riverbank.

According to police, the driver of the oncoming vehicle and another occupant fled the spot immediately after the crash.

Authorities have registered a case and launched a search operation to apprehend the absconding driver. Police officials have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident, including possible factors such as speeding, rash driving, negligence, or unsafe overtaking.

Road accidents continue to claim lives across the country, underlining gaps in enforcement and basic road discipline.

According to experts, over-speeding, rash driving, unsafe overtaking, and poorly maintained vehicles remain key concerns and major causes of such accidents. Frequent crashes involving school vans and buses have renewed calls for stricter checks, safer routes, and greater accountability for violators.