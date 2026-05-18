Roads are for traffic, Namaz should not be offered here: UP CM Yogi says 'conduct shifts if required'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that offering namaz on public roads should not be permitted, asserting that roads exist for traffic movement and cannot be blocked for any activity that inconveniences ordinary citizens. Speaking at an event on Monday, Yogi said religious gatherings involving large numbers of people must be held at designated places and, where space falls short, conducted in shifts to prevent overcrowding and disruption to civic life.

The Chief Minister said he is regularly asked whether namaz continues to be offered on roads in Uttar Pradesh, and maintained that the practice no longer takes place in the state.

"I am often asked whether people in Uttar Pradesh really do not offer namaz on the roads. I clearly say that this does not happen at all. You can go and see for yourself. Roads are for traffic movement," he said.

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#WATCH | Lucknow | Addressing at an event, UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "People ask me, 'Is Namaz offered on the streets in UP?' I tell them, 'No, that does not happen. Go and see for yourselves'... What right does anyone have to block a road? Everyone should offer their prayers… pic.twitter.com/fy0MdngTSB — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

Yogi was firm that no individual holds the right to block roads or intersections for any purpose that hampers the movement of people and vehicles, describing roads as public infrastructure that must remain free from obstruction.

"Can anyone come and set up a drama at an intersection? What right does he have to stop traffic? They should go and offer it at the designated places," he added.

On the question of large congregations outgrowing available space, Yogi said the answer lies in better organisation rather than spilling onto public roads.

"Some people told me, 'How will this happen, our numbers are very large?' We responded that we would offer it in shifts. If there is no space at home, then control the numbers. Unnecessary crowding should not be increased," he said.

The Chief Minister was careful to draw a distinction between the act of prayer and where it is conducted. "We will not stop namaz, but it should not happen on roads," he stated.

Sharing a video of his remarks on X, Yogi added: "We'll get you to agree with love; if you don't agree, we'll adopt another method."

He reiterated that the rule of law applies equally to every citizen, and that public spaces cannot be used in ways that create inconvenience or disturb civic order.

Yogi has raised this issue before, including during the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election campaign, where he criticised the Trinamool Congress government over law and order and the use of public spaces for religious gatherings.

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(With IANS inputs)