New Delhi: Businessman Robert Vadra's questioning in the Gurgaon land deal case is "concluded for now," but the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intends to question additional witnesses and gather further evidence, according to officials familiar with the matter.

With the ED wrapping up its intensive three-day questioning of Vadra--spanning nearly 16 hours and concluded on Thursday--officials indicated that the investigation remains ongoing. The agency is expected to summon others connected to the Gurgaon land deal case for further interrogation in the coming days.

There is a strong possibility that fresh summons may be issued to Vadra if the ED requires his presence for cross-questioning with other witnesses or in light of new evidence that may emerge during the ongoing investigation. "Questioning of Robert Vadra is over in only one case. Other witnesses to be examined and evidence to be collected. Long way to go...," officials suggest.

Besides, ED is also engaged in collecting more evidences in two other ongoing money laundering cases against Vadra on charges of his alleged links with fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, who had acquired properties in London from alleged proceeds of crime from defence deals, as well as a case linking Bikaner land deal.

It is also learnt that the agency will later file separate prosecution complaints (chargesheets) in these three cases against Vadra after it collects enough evidence and records the statements of witnesses.

As per the officials, filing prosecution complaints against Vadra in these three money laundering cases will take time. According to sources, submitting prosecution complaints will lead to charges being formally brought against Vadra in all three cases at the same time.

Amid Vadra's questioning in Gurgaon land deal case, ED filed a chargesheet against his mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.

The two have been accused of illegally acquiring assets valued at Rs 5,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), a company once controlled by the Congress party, through Young Indian, in which they held a dominant 76 per cent stake.

The remaining 24 per cent of Young Indian was owned by former Congress treasurers Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, both of whom have since passed away. The Gandhis held official positions in the Congress party and served as its presidents during the time these transactions took place, continuing in those roles until 2022.

In addition to the Gurgaon case--where Vadra is accused of purchasing land for Rs 7.5 crore and selling it for Rs 58 crore within a few months--his legal troubles also arise from his alleged ties to close associates CC Thampi and Bhandari.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already detailed financial transactions involving Thampi and Bhandari in an earlier chargesheet, linking them to suspected kickbacks from various defence deals, including India's acquisition of 75 trainer aircraft from the Swiss company Pilatus.

In its investigation into the Pilatus deal, the ED uncovered suspected bribes totalling Rs 310 crore routed through accounts held by Bhandari's Dubai-based firm, Offset India Solutions FZC. These alleged 'proceeds of crime' were reportedly used to acquire real estate in Dubai and London. The agency traced Rs 150 crore and seized Bhandari's assets worth over Rs 26 crore in India. Vadra has been associated with some of Bhandari's London-based properties in the course of the probe.

In the Bikaner land deal case, Vadra is accused of acquiring land designated for displaced persons by using forged documents through his associates. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized his properties in Delhi, claiming that 275 bighas were purchased through his firm, Skylight Hospitality, for Rs 72 lakh and later sold for Rs 5.2 crore.

In another case, a supplementary chargesheet filed on November 21, 2023, stated that Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi, and CC Thampi had purchased 531 acres of land in Faridabad between 2005 and 2008 from Delhi-based realtor HL Pahwa. Vadra and Thampi are also under investigation for a separate 12-acre land deal in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

According to ED, all three later sold the Faridabad land back to Pahwa, who then transferred it to companies linked to the DLF group. The court acknowledged the chargesheet on December 22, 2023, and initiated the process of framing charges. At that time, neither Vadra nor Priyanka Gandhi were formally named as accused in the case.